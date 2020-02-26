New Coastal CBD to Speak at Natural Products Expo West

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Coastal CBD, the top source for full-spectrum, nano-emulsified, endo-aligned CBD health and wellness products, will be speaking at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at the Natural Products Expo West at the Marriott, Platinum Ballroom 1.

This hemp exhibitor-presented seminar focuses on how New Coastal's DNA test pinpoints the exact CBD dosage, optimal dosing time and the type of expression you will experience, even while taking other medications. The discussion covers endo-aligned formulations, which leverage genetic biomarkers to deliver unprecedented efficacy.

The seminar is presented by New Coastal CEO Fred Bloom, Co-Founder Ron Brown and EndoCanna Health CEO Len May.

New Coastal will also be at Booth No H602 in the Hilton Pacific Ballroom, Level 2, under the Hot Products designation.

New Coastal is known for high-quality, fully tested CBD products. They made history by partnering with EndoCanna Health, a leading biotech company, to offer the first-of-its-kind CBD DNA test, which removes the guesswork from taking CBD.

"Our CBD DNA test is unique in the marketplace," New Coastal Chairman/CEO Fred Bloom said. "The CBD dosing guidance that it offers is based on your unique genotype -- the 0.1% of your DNA that's different from that of everyone else on the planet."

To learn more about New Coastal's groundbreaking CBD DNA Test Kit, which identifies your unique genotype to help you discover the best CBD products for you, click here .

About New Coastal Group, Inc.: New Coastal provides premium CBD products that promote a healthy lifestyle and overall wellness. It is estimated that hundreds of millions of Americans can benefit from taking CBD daily. New Coastal is on a mission to ease pain and suffering, improve beauty, enhance quality of life and help solve the worldwide opioid crisis.

About EndoCanna Health: EndoCanna is a biotech company that utilizes a patent-pending algorithm for its cannabinoid DNA report, Endo·Decoded™. DNA for the test is collected through a simple saliva swab or existing genetic data files from popular DNA testing services are uploaded to mydna.live for analysis. The personalized reports uncover specific endocannabinoid markers to provide matching to specific CBD product suggestions based on individual genotype.

Contact: Fred Bloom

Phone: (949) 339-5500

Email: fbloom@newcoastalgroup.com

SOURCE newcoastal.shop