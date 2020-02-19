New Coastal Group Debuts Breakthrough DNA Test that Identifies the Optimal CBD Products for Every Individual

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the CBD industry grows exponentially, one huge problem has plagued consumers: There's no standard way to predict what dosage, delivery mechanism and concentration will deliver optimal effects.

Many have attempted to use the trial and error method in order to determine what works best. Unfortunately, such an approach is expensive, time-consuming and potentially dangerous -- as it fails to take into account possible drug interactions, especially when taken with other prescription medication.

New Coastal has teamed up with Endocanna Health, a leading biotechnology research company, to offer the first-of-its-kind CBD DNA test. The test helps consumers take the guesswork out of taking CBD.

"Each of us has a DNA makeup that is 99.9% similar to everyone else's -- but it's that 0.1% unique quantity that can make a huge difference," Endocanna CEO Len May said. "Cannabis is complex. That seemingly small DNA difference is critically important -- it's responsible for your individual experience with cannabinoids and CBD."

The CBD DNA test is based on the breakthrough idea that each person has a unique endo-compatibility profile that makes some CBD products more ideal to take than others.

The endocannabinoid system, or ECS, is a bodily system made up of neurotransmitters that bind to cannabinoid receptors (endocannabinoids) and cannabinoid receptor proteins. Cannabinoid receptor proteins are located across the vertebrate central nervous system and peripheral nervous system.

New Coastal's endocannabinoid CBD DNA test reveals:

The unique genetic expression, or effect, individual terpenes will have on your endocannabinoid system;

Your metabolic function level (ultra-fast, average or poor metabolizer) which determines dosing; and,

Any drug-to-drug interactions you could experience.

This test aligns with New Coastal's commitment to leading the industry with personalized CBD solutions. The test can be completed in three simple steps:

Register. Activate the unique barcode located on your DNA collection device. Swab. Using the DNA collection tools found in the box, you collect your DNA from the inside of your cheek and seal it in the biobag provided. Discover. Receive your secure Endo·Decoded™ variance report, which includes Endo·Aligned™ formulations and product suggestions just for you.

In addition to providing optimal dosage information, test results demystify:

Stress and Anxiousness:

Susceptibility to feelings of stress or anxiousness

How your genetics affect specific areas of the brain that may trigger stress or anxiousness

Which cannabinoid ratios and terpene profiles may lessen or avoid feelings of stress or anxiousness

Sleep:

Whether cannabis use could interfere with the quality of your sleep

What your genetics imply about your stages of sleep

Pain:

Your pain sensitivity levels

Your propensity to experience side effects from opioids.

Metabolism:

Methods of cannabinoid administration that may support your overall health goals

Dependence:

Risks of dependency for your specific genetic profile

The latest research on dependency and your genetic profile

Low-risk alternatives to discuss with your physician

Mood disturbances and feelings of depression:

Your genetics and your overall happiness.

Understand the current science on depression and your unique genetic profile.

The link between chronic pain and depression

How cannabinoids may support elevated mood.

Cognitive Function:

Uncover the relationship between genetics and memory impairment

Cannabinoids to avoid when cognitive function is an issue

To learn more about DNA testing, the endocannabinoid system and how each body reacts to CBD, visit https://newcoastal.shop/product/cbd-dna-test-kit/.

About New Coastal Group, Inc.: New Coastal Group, Inc. provides premium CBD products that promote a healthy lifestyle and overall wellness. New Coastal Group also offers a unique DNA test that identifies the exact CBD product that will provide the optimal level of wellness for each individual person. New Coastal Group is delivering on the promise of CBD to the hundreds of millions of Americans who can benefit from taking it daily. By offering best-in-class CBD-infused products for a fair and affordable price, Coastal is on a mission to ease pain and suffering, improve beauty and quality of life and help tackle the worldwide opioid crisis.

About Endocanna Health™, Inc.

Endocanna is a biotechnology research company that utilizes a patent-pending process for its cannabinoid DNA variant report, Endo·Decoded™ and product matching algorithm, Endo·Aligned™. Endo·dna™ provides two ways to submit DNA for analysis, either collected through a simple saliva swab or a direct upload of genetic data files from popular DNA testing services like Ancestry, 23andMe, Family TreeDNA, or MyHeritageDNA. Endocanna's HIPAA compliant and secure health and wellness portal, Mydna.live, provides customers with a personalized experience where they can access their Endo·Decoded report and Endo·Aligned formulation suggestions for their specific genotype.

For more information, visit:

www.endocannahealth.com

Instagram: @endocanna_health

Facebook: Endocanna Health

Contact: Fred Bloom

Phone: (949) 339-5500

Email:

fbloom@newcoastalgroup.com

SOURCE newcoastal.shop

Related Links

https://newcoastal.shop

