New Coastal Senior Living Facility, The Lodge at Glen Cove, Invites Public to Groundbreaking Event June 20th, 2018 at 3:00pm

The Lodge at Glen Cove will be a senior living community beautifully positioned along the Vallejo coast, featuring truly stunning ocean and mountain views. When completed, this impressive new 120,000 sq. ft. facility will offer 101 Assisted Living Units with one bedroom, two bedroom, and studio apartment options as well as 40 studio Memory Care Units.

The concept behind The Lodge at Glen Cove is to make life both easier and more enjoyable. Residents enjoy independent senior living with life-enhancing amenities ranging from fresh gourmet meals and housekeeping to laundry services and numerous socializing activities. Those needing an extra hand will appreciate that this facility can provide assistance with medication management, bathing, and dressing.

The Memory Care Campus also offers a unique program that features an array of cutting-edge elements designed to assist those suffering from Alzheimer's disease. Patients will receive specialized care from highly trained staff in a controlled environment.

The Lodge at Glen Cove will feature a movie theater room, a café with a gelato machine and fresh coffee, a library, a recreation room for private events and private cooking. In addition, residents will enjoy multiple outdoor courtyards, large common areas, and a luxury restaurant style dining room complete with magnificent waterfront views.

Built by Blue Mountain Construction Services, The Lodge at Glen Cove takes advantage of Blue Mountain's years of experience, a team of skilled employees and track record for providing exceptional results. Known for delivering projects on-time and on-budget, Blue Mountain has successfully overseen the design/build and engineering of countless projects.

Jason Reyes of Pragma Management added, "We feel that The Lodge at Glen Cove definitely fits into what we call 'The Pragma Difference.' Our mission has always been to create a comfortable and beneficial environment for seniors. Enhancing the quality of life of our residence is of paramount importance. The caliber and diversity of amenities offered and the quality of our staff supports our ongoing mission."

Register for this groundbreaking event by emailing frontdesk@bluemountaininc.net or calling Ana at (707) 451-8111.

About Blue Mountain Construction Services

Blue Mountain Construction Services has decades of proven experience in residential new construction, multi-family, mixed-use and assisted senior living. Over the years, Blue Mountain has built a reputation for quality-built projects delivered on-time and on-budget. www.bluemountainair.com

About Pragma Management

Family owned and operated, Pragma Management specializes in providing seniors with independent and assisted living options, as well as Memory Care communities. They are known for providing high-quality, professional healthcare and personal care to their residents. www.pragmamanagement.com

