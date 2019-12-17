New Coastal, the Premier Source for CBD Products Promoting Health, Becomes Official Wellness Provider to Retired NFL Players Congress

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Coastal, the leading source for full-spectrum CBD-infused health and beauty products designed to ease suffering, promote well-being and combat the worldwide opioid crisis, has been named Official Wellness Provider of the Retired NFL Players Congress.

The historic and unprecedented partnership will benefit the more than 20,000 retired NFL athletes in the organization. With studies showing that CBD can help with pre and post-concussion symptoms, as well as PTSD, the partnership is a natural fit. The two organizations are dedicated to continued research in hopes of finding better, natural, solutions for veterans of the gridiron and veterans of our armed forces.

Ron Brown, the co-founder of New Coastal, was instrumental in the deal. An Olympic gold medalist and All-Pro NFL football player with over 20 years of business experience, Mr. Brown has a passion for causes aimed at treating PTSD and concussion syndromes. It's also apparent that he still values good teamwork.

"The Congress chose to work with New Coastal because they're putting together a team that can really make a difference," Mr. Brown said. "I love that New Coastal's products are extremely high-quality and that they're backed by unique CBD DNA scientific testing.

When you combine the proprietary formulas we've made with the help of the geneticists at Endocanna Health, with the doctors we're working with, like Dr. Patterson from Casa Colina and Dr. Martin at Loma Linda, I think it puts us in the position to offer the highest quality products out there both now and in the future. We'll continue to do more research, but I think we have a team that is pro bowl caliber."

For more information on New Coastal's mission, products and CBD DNA testing, visit www.newcoastal.shop.

About New Coastal: Founded in 2018, New Coastal is committed to providing premium CBD products that promote a healthy lifestyle and overall wellness. By offering best-in-class CBD-infused products for a fair and affordable price, Coastal is on a mission to ease pain and suffering, improve quality of life and help tackle the worldwide opioid crisis.

About Retired NFL Players Congress: Players Congress is an independent NFL alumni organization that supports retired NFL players and their families by creating business partnerships and community initiatives. For further information please send inquiry to info@retiredplayerscongress.com.

Contact: Fred Bloom

Phone: (949) 339-5500

Email: fbloom@newcoastalgroup.com

SOURCE newcoastal.shop

