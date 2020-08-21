New Coaxial RF Adapters from L-com Address a Wide Range of Connectivity Applications

Features and options of these adapters include, BNC, SMA, RP-SMA, Type-N, TNC, SMB connectors, right-angle, tee, flange-mount and bulkhead configurations, as well as various male and female interface combinations.

"These new coaxial adapters were added to our coax offering to address our customers' demands for more off-the-shelf coaxial interconnects that address a wide range of applications. These coax adapters are ready to ship to meet our customers' urgent delivery requirements," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new RF coax adapters are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

L-com

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif.

978-682-6936

SOURCE L-com

Related Links

https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

