New CodeLogic Plugin Provides Comprehensive Dependency Intelligence Inside JetBrains' IntelliJ IDEA

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeLogic, Inc. today announced the new CodeLogic plugin for JetBrains' IntelliJ IDEA that enables developers to view CodeLogic's real-time application code dependency intelligence directly inside IntelliJ. CodeLogic's powerful self-updating application dependency and impact analysis provide developers with complete visibility into code and schema dependencies that IntelliJ does not detect. With this enhanced dependency intelligence, developers can make more informed code-change decisions and improve transparency around the impact of code changes. As a result, developers can reduce break/fix cycles, inform task completion timelines, improve team collaboration, and deploy changes with confidence.

CodeLogic bridges a knowledge gap in the software industry by providing comprehensive code dependency intelligence that other tools lack. By leveraging an environment where developers already work, CodeLogic's new plugin makes dependency knowledge easily accessible across teams, significantly shifting how developers approach their projects and reducing the time to search for accurate dependency data by 90%.

"Developers often rely on tribal knowledge, outdated documentation, or their IDE to provide dependency information when making code changes. When it comes to the IDE, they only have visibility into project-specific dependencies," said Eric Minick, CodeLogic's Head of Product. "With CodeLogic, developers can see dependencies within and across applications, empowering them to make code changes with confidence, and know that their changes won't impact other teams. The new plugin brings dependency intelligence to where developers are working, so they don't interrupt flow to find it."

When developers lack visibility into code dependencies within and across applications, there is a greater chance of breaking dependent projects or introducing a damaging change that will have cascading effects. Broken code dependencies are typically discovered when a build or a QA test fails downstream. Teams with code dependency intelligence can save time triaging, researching, and fixing avoidable issues and spend more time building features and capabilities that will delight their users.

CodeLogic enhances application development toolchains without replacing current processes. CodeLogic customers can easily install and configure the plugin in minutes. Once the plugin is configured, it enhances the IntelliJ "Find Usages" capability by displaying dependency data within current projects as well as across other CodeLogic-scanned applications. The plugin provides instant access into CodeLogic's user interface, so developers can view additional code dependency details, analyze the impact of proposed code changes, and proactively notify teams that may be affected.

CodeLogic's mission is to revolutionize the way businesses build and modernize software applications. Teams using CodeLogic can map, analyze, and understand application code dependencies from API to method to database - on a schedule, on-demand, or every time a build is completed. CodeLogic's dependency intelligence helps development teams reduce break/fix cycles, inform task completion timelines, improve collaboration, and make code changes with confidence. For more information visit: www.codelogic.com

