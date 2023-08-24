New Coleman Insights/Amplifi Media Research Study Shows YouTube Crushes Spotify and Apple Podcasts in Face-Off Between Podcast Users of Both Platforms

The collaborating firms reveal findings at Podcast Movement conference in Denver and announce an upcoming webinar

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Among respondents who use both platforms to consume podcasts, YouTube performs at significantly higher satisfaction levels than Spotify. The results among users of both YouTube and Apple Podcasts are even more dramatic. These just-announced findings are from "The New Rules of Podcasting on YouTube," a new research study of 1,000 15- to 64-year-old United States podcast consumers from media research firm Coleman Insights and podcast consultancy Amplifi Media. Study results were revealed today at the Podcast Movement conference in Denver.

Among users of both YouTube and Spotify to consume podcasts, YouTube beats Spotify for:

  • "More enjoyable to consume your podcasts on," 70%-30%
  • "Easier to use," 67%-33%
  • "Makes better podcast recommendations," 62%-38%

Among users of both YouTube and Apple Podcasts, YouTube's wins in the face-off are for:

  • "Easier to use," 76%-24%
  • "More enjoyable to consume your podcasts on," 71%-29%
  • "Makes better podcast recommendations," 68%-32%

According to Jay Nachlis, Vice President/Consultant at Coleman Insights, while the results may be surprising, they track with other findings throughout the study. Nachlis said, "YouTube is the most used podcast platform, and those who use it are very satisfied."

Steve Goldstein, Founder/CEO at Amplifi Media, adds, "YouTube is not for every podcaster, and four out of 10 consumers still prefer to listen to their favorite podcast in an audio-only format. But these findings show a robust and engaged YouTube audience that represents a significant podcast audience development opportunity."

Coleman Insights and Amplifi Media will present a webinar of the findings from "The New Rules of Podcasting on YouTube" on Thursday, September 7th at 2PM EDT/11AM PDT. Registration is now open.

The Coleman Insights/Amplifi Media study is sponsored by Locked On Podcast Network.

About Coleman Insights

Coleman Insights, headquartered in Raleigh, NC, with offices in Philadelphia and Hamburg, Germany, has helped media properties in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia build strong brands and develop great content since 1978. Coleman Insights works with clients that include Audacy, iHeartMedia, Urban One, Hubbard Radio, Educational Media Foundation, Bonneville International, Spotify, Blubrry Podcasting, and Locked On Podcast Network. Additional information about Coleman Insights is available at ColemanInsights.com.

About Amplifi Media

Amplifi is the go-to audio advisory firm for major broadcast networks, media companies, and brands. Amplifi guides strategy, development, and marketing for podcasts, radio shows, satellite radio, streaming, and voice. Led by Steven Goldstein, Founder/CEO, Amplifi works with clients - including ABC News, (Dave) Ramsey Network, iHeartMedia, the NBC-owned television stations, Alpha Media, Skyview Networks, and SpokenLayer. Amplifi also co-produces what most in podcasting consider the top "branded podcast" on behalf of a well-known supermarket group. Steve is an adjunct professor teaching The Business of Podcasting at NYU's Steinhardt School. For more information, visit amplifimedia.com

Media Contact:
Jay Nachlis
919-218-2015
[email protected] 

