New Colen Built Family Community Coming to Ocala in 2021

Kenneth Colen, president and developer of Colen Built Development stated, "The need for well- designed affordable housing remains high in Marion County. We are experienced in this industry and can deliver on demand." Since 1947, this family-owned business has built quality homes in exceptional communities while remaining one of Florida's only debt-free companies. Calesa Township will offer a mix of housing products appealing to a diverse range of demographics, including one and two-story single-family detached homes and in future development, multi- family attached townhomes.

Calesa Township will be the first community of its kind in Ocala, Florida. The master-planned community will include amenity centers, extensive walking trails and neighborhood pool cabanas for families to enjoy time outdoors. The Avid Adventure Trail System encourages families and all members of the community to explore the outdoors while enhancing their physical and mental wellbeing. The design of Calesa Township will be pedestrian friendly with a few well-placed connective tunnels designed to minimize the interaction of foot-travelers and bikers with cars on the road. While the main entrance to the community will be a public road, the neighborhoods may have gated entrances.

Along with an array of amenities, Calesa Township will also be home to a tuition-free public charter school and innovative aquatic center. Children in Calesa Township will have the opportunity to attend Ina A. Colen Academy when the doors open in August 2022. The academy will offer an educational program focused on project-based learning with an emphasis on social emotional learning for grades K-8. Florida Aquatics Swimming and Training (FAST) will be a premier aquatic center set to open late 2021. FAST will have indoor and outdoor 50-meter competition pools along with a fitness center, and outdoor splash pad.

Calesa Township will offer wide open spaces for family living. From first-time homebuyers to active adults, Calesa Township will be a community that will appeal to families of all ages. For more information about Calesa Township, please visit mycalesa.com and follow us on social

