New Collaboration with StafaCT Will Optimize Patient Pathways for Cellular Treatments

Stem cell and immune effector cell transplants are used to treat various blood cancers, immune system disorders and genetic diseases. Given the significance of these treatments to patients, StafaCT and Sarah Cannon Blood Cancer Network co-developed software to manage each phase of the transplant process.

"Ensuring patients have access to the highest level of care throughout the transplantation process is central to our mission," said Fred LeMaistre, M.D., Senior Vice President and Physician-in-Chief of Blood Cancers, Sarah Cannon. "By implementing technologies that support improved patient outcomes and integrated communication for the entire care team, we are setting a new standard in patient care."

Terumo BCT will expand access to StafaCT software to healthcare organizations. The software meets the needs of therapeutic apheresis and cellular therapy procedures, including hematopoietic cellular transplantation and immune effector cellular therapy.

Offering StafaCT software advances Terumo BCT's ongoing support of the transplant and apheresis communities. For more than 30 years, Terumo BCT has been an innovator in therapeutic apheresis. The Specta Optia® Apheresis System and the COBE Spectra® Apheresis System are used predominantly throughout the world. Now with StafaCT, Terumo BCT can also streamline workflows and the collection and management of data throughout the continuum of care.

"Not only does the software from StafaCT ultimately benefit patients, it also helps to ensure the health of the organizations that deliver that care," says Roy Jones, M.D., Ph.D., former Chair of the Informatics Committee for the American Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation.

About Terumo BCT

Terumo BCT, a global leader in blood component, therapeutic apheresis and cellular technologies, is the only company with the unique combination of apheresis collections, manual and automated whole blood processing, and pathogen reduction technologies. We believe in the potential of blood to do even more for patients than it does today. This belief inspires our innovation and strengthens our collaboration with customers.

About Stafa Cellular Therapy

Stafa Cellular Therapy (StafaCT) is a software company that specializes in cellular therapy applications, including but not limited to blood and marrow transplants. Its suite of products covers data management, operational workflows, and compliance monitoring for the entire cellular therapy process from the initial referral to infusion and follow up. Formerly the cellular therapy product team at Velos, StafaCT was spun out into its own company in 2015.

About The Sarah Cannon Blood Cancer Network

Sarah Cannon brings together physician-led blood cancer programs across the United States and United Kingdom to offer patients convenient access to care including hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) and clinical trials. For more information about the Network and Sarah Cannon's full suite of oncology services, visit sarahcannon.com.

