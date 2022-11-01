New Collection and New Website Helps the Debut of Kira Yamada

A debut of a Japanese mascot that is mainly inspired by the combo of Japanese Culture and Anime with a Louisiana twist into it.

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jay Japan, an anime online store that sells products dealing with Japanese culture and anime, announced the debut of their latest collection for their clothing line called Foodies. This collection has Kira Yamada, a mascot for the anime online store Jay Japan, eating two different kinds of foods: a Japanese ramen bowl with chicken and eggs and a Louisiana Gumbo with okra and shrimp. It was mainly inspired by two parts of the world (Japan and Louisiana) having world-class cuisines. Justin Johnson, the founder of Jay Japan, explains the concept behind that collection is to show his love of two notable cuisines: Japanese Ramen and Louisiana Gumbo.

Foodies Design

Also, Jay Japan would have a huge upgrade on their website to make it faster and more efficient for potential customers. The website is currently going through renovations and upgrades to better assist customers and give them the best service possible. According to Justin, "I've always done my very best to make the customers have an amazing experience with Jay Japan. So that means a makeover for my online store would be a great idea since customers' love for anime and Japanese culture is always my number one reason for me to constantly improve my brand. Customers would expect a nice, sleek design that's super-fast and put a lot of focus on our products."

Unlike a lot of anime/Japanese brands, Jay Japan is not established from somewhere that's super popular for the Japanese people. Jay Japan is established in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. "Not many people from Japan would know where Louisiana is located since it's not a big hotspot compared to New York or Los Angeles," Justin explains, "So, it's a great way to use the uniqueness of Japanese and Louisiana culture and put it together. That's the biggest reason I created that mascot: to show my love for Japanese culture while being appreciated by my Louisiana roots." Justin explains the iconic icons for Kira Yamada are her flower hairpins: the Japanese Yamato Nadeshiko and the Louisiana Magnolia. "The reason why I combine the style for Japanese and Louisiana culture is to show the world that no matter where you're from, you can still have a passion and love for Japanese culture and anime. So, it was a no-brainer to have a mascot like Kira Yamada because I constantly hear tons of people in the state of Louisiana really into Japan and wanting to go to Japan one day."

About Jay Japan:

Jay Japan is an anime/Japanese apparel online brand based out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Justin was inspired by his childhood dream trip to Yokohama, Japan from a small hometown of Baker, Louisiana. Jay Japan is consisting of apparel and accessories that deal with Japanese culture with a twist of Louisiana style into it. Its mission is to show the world that you can be interested in Japanese culture no matter where you're from. For more information about the store, please visit https://www.jay-japan.com.

