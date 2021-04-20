New Collection by Ethical & Sustainable Label Cannabeau, Dedicated to Introducing Cannabis Clothing to the Underserved Community

WILMINGTON, Del., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cannabeau announces its new collection using hemp to create an ethical and sustainable label. Cannabeau's goal is to introduce sustainable clothing to the underserved community.

Cannabeau is the ethical, sustainable fashion, homeware and lifestyle brand on a mission to champion a more responsible approach to shopping.

The Canneabeau new hemp collection is launching online at Cannabeau.com, in conjunction with the world celebration of 4/20 by the cannabis culture.

The collections are ethically made in the United States and are designed to provide a smart and affordable option to communities that don't usually have this choice.

Cannabeau's mission is to become the most environmentally friendly brand on the planet. We don't want to just reduce the negative impact of the apparel industry; we want to use it as a vehicle for change. Our purpose is to create a better, more sustainable future for our planet and communities via the power of education. We have been making products for people who enjoy the plant based lifestyle and saving the environment via smart lifestyle choices and hope to expand the idea of healthy living.

Managing Partner Darnell Parker has been at the helm, of the company for nearly 10 years. His environmentally friendly mindset helped grow Cannabeau into the sportswear brand it is today. 100% made in the USA, Cannabeau is making no-nonsense apparel and accessories to keep you warm, dry, cool, and protected no matter the climate. We developed our products around the growing interest in plant based lifestyles. Plant based is an option that decreases negative impacts on the environment due to food and clothing production, improves animal welfare, and raises human health concerns.

In conjunction with the launch of the clothing line and website, Cannabeau is releasing a compilation called "Plant Based Music" on 4/20. Plant Based Music is an epic collaboration on a global scale. The EP will be available on all streaming platforms such as Spotify and iTunes.

Download it here: https://orcd.co/cannabeau

The purpose of the EP is to present music that aligns with Cannabeau's mission: creating positive energy on the planet. We created this platform to allow musicians from anywhere in the world to find each other and collaborate on songs that uplift the mind as well as focusing on healing the planet.

"We want to keep the music community connected in these crazy times." -Darnell Parker

The compilation features Diva God featuring Simeon Viltz, Tony Cobain, Kryssi Free, Khellsi, Blxck Rejects, Add-2 and Koku Gonza & The Twilite Tone, and The Primeridian.

Plant Based Music - Tracklist:

1. So High

2. The City

3. Work It Out

4. Feel This Way

5. Majestic

6. Transformation

