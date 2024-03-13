NEW COLLECTION OF TITAN PREMIUM INSULATED COOLERS DEBUT IN SELECT WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE

High-performance Titan coolers launched at Walmart include exclusive designs and colors

TORONTO, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California Innovations, a pioneer in insulated outdoor products, has joined forces with retail giant Walmart to offer a new collection of premium Titan by Arctic Zone™ insulated coolers. This marks the first time the Titan brand is available in Walmart stores, offering customers high-performance, feature rich and durable coolers in exclusive colors.

Titan premium coolers launch in select Walmart stores nationwide Post this New collection of Titan high-performance insulated coolers debut in select Walmart stores nationwide, including exclusive designs and colors

The Titan coolers sold exclusively at Walmart include a new Titan Collapsible Zipperless™ soft sided cooler, rugged welded coolers and best-selling Titan coolers in captivating new colors developed specifically for Walmart. The standout products are engineered with Deep Freeze™ Performance Insulation to retain ice and maintain cold temperatures for days. They include:

New Titan 40-Can Collapsible Zipperless ™ Cooler: This Walmart exclusive has an easy flip-open patent pending Zipperless ™ lid, built-in Microban ® antimicrobial protection, and is collapsible for easy storage. ($37)

Cooler: This Walmart exclusive has an easy flip-open patent pending Zipperless lid, built-in Microban antimicrobial protection, and is collapsible for easy storage. Best-Selling Titan 60-Can Wheeled Cooler: Features a detachable all-terrain cart, a rugged coated exterior with an insulated front compartment, built-in Microban ® antimicrobial protection, and can hold up to 100 lbs. ($67)

antimicrobial protection, and can hold up to 100 lbs. Popular Titan Zipperless ™ HardBody ® Coolers: Available in 12, 24 and 30-can sizes, these coolers feature a patented flip-open Zipperless ™ lid, HardBody ® liner with a SmartShelf ™ separator, and a water and stain resistant, wipe-clean exterior. ( $30 - $45 )

HardBody Coolers: Available in 12, 24 and 30-can sizes, these coolers feature a patented flip-open Zipperless lid, HardBody liner with a SmartShelf separator, and a water and stain resistant, wipe-clean exterior. ( - ) Versatile Titan 24-Can Backpack Cooler: The insulated main compartment has a leak proof lining with built-in Microban ® antimicrobial protection, and the tough coated exterior features an insulated compartment, several storage pockets and adjustable, padded backpack straps. ($40)

antimicrobial protection, and the tough coated exterior features an insulated compartment, several storage pockets and adjustable, padded backpack straps. Rugged, Long-Lasting Titan Welded Coolers: With a waterproof, puncture resistant exterior, these welded coolers defy the elements, making them durable and easy to clean. They come in a variety of sizes (12, 24 and 36-can) as well as in a 24-can backpack and a 30-can tote style. ( $40 - $84 )

California Innovations has enjoyed a long-standing partnership with Walmart, leading up to the new Titan collaboration. Mel Mogil, president of California Innovations, emphasized its significance, stating: "Walmart's adoption of Titan by Arctic Zone underscores its commitment to offer customers top-tier, high-performance coolers at a great value. As outdoor activities continue to rise in popularity, we are proud to offer Walmart shoppers a range of innovative and durable cooler options that cater to their needs."

Titan by Arctic Zone coolers for Walmart can be purchased in select stores nationwide and at walmart.com.

About California Innovations

Since 1986, California Innovations has been at the forefront of innovation in insulated products for outdoor enthusiasts with many "firsts" in the category. We acquired the Arctic Zone® brand in 2005 and soon after began licensing Columbia® products. Next, we introduced Titan by Arctic Zone, a line of high-performance, feature rich insulated products that retain ice for multiple days. Today, our insulated products enjoy vast penetration across North American and international retail channels ranging from Walmart, Costco and Target to Kroger, Walgreens, Carrefour, Big W and ASDA. We've expanded beyond our Toronto headquarters, to open offices in Montréal, Chicago and Shenzhen. Throughout this growth, our focus has remained steadfast. We're still determined to create the best, most innovative insulated products around.

SOURCE California Innovations Inc.