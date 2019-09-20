New Collections of Socimobel Bathroom Vanities Arrive at New Bathroom Style

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners always like to see when the design of their facilities looks stylish and modern. This applies not only to family apartments or houses, but also to guest-halls, business meeting rooms and offices. In order to do the remodeling right and according to modern guidelines, it is often necessary to rely upon the help of interior designers. Perhaps one of the most complex in technical and creative execution is the bathroom renovation. And, of course, one of the most important elements in such case is a bathroom vanity. Therefore, you can buy different kinds of bathroom vanities in specialized stores near your location. A selling point that stands out among others is the New Bathroom Style showroom. It is located in Brooklyn, New York and offers the widest selection of all kinds of bathroom furniture and accessories.

Starting in October 2019, New Bathroom Style announces the arrival of new bathroom vanity collections. Now you will have the opportunity to buy products from well-known brands such as Socimobel. More than 80 new models with different characteristics, designs and colors will be waiting for you in the store.

How not to make a mistake in the process of choosing a bathroom vanity? It is important to remember its practical purpose. First of all, you must be able to conveniently hide various bathroom things in it. It can be soap, laundry detergent, toilet paper, and more. That helps you to keep a perfect order. The vanity must meet a number of criteria, but its design should not be put in last place. If it will be unpleasant to look at it or it will ruin the rest of the interior - this is also worth considering. The staff of the New Bathroom Style store will help you sort out all issues of this kind.

What kinds of bathroom vanities are available? The most important parameter here is the size. It is important that you carefully measure the space before you begin planning renovation and buy furniture. The width of the nightstand mostly varies from 24 to 60 inches. Also today, models with double sink are especially popular with a huge space for storing bathroom accessories. Moreover, you can find freestanding and wall-mounted, unique or luxury bathroom vanities. You can examine closely all these models on the website or go directly to the store in Brooklyn. The staff will be happy to make your purchase process enjoyable.

