New College Ranking and Review Aggregator Publishes Best Colleges for Veterans for 2018

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (http://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique new college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published their ranking of the Best Colleges of Veterans for 2018 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-colleges-veterans/.

To identify the Best Colleges for Veterans, College Consensus combined the latest results from the most respected college rankings with thousands of real student reviews to produce a unique consensus score for each school. According to College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder, "Like Rotten Tomatoes or Metacritic does for movies, College Consensus gathers the publisher rankings and student reviews from around the web and distills the results into simple, easy to understand scores so students can quickly and easily compare schools. It is the ranking of all rankings, so to speak." Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/.

To help prospective college students and their families evaluate the educational options open to them, College Consensus has identified the best colleges for veterans, according to the combination of published rankings and student reviews. The top 10, out of nearly 200, are:

1. University of Michigan - Ann Arbor, MI

2. Georgetown University - Washington, DC

3. University of Wisconsin-Madison - Madison, WI

4. University of Southern California - Los Angeles, CA

5. James Madison University - Harrisonburg, VA

6. Michigan State University - East Lansing, MI

7. Texas A&M University - College Station, TX

8. The Ohio State University - Columbus, OH

9. Virginia Tech - Blacksburg, VA

10. Purdue University - West Lafayette, IN

As Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris explains, "For generations now, military veterans have looked to America's colleges and universities - with the help of the GI Bill - to expand their career options after service." This vital piece of legislation, expanded following 9/11, has made a major impact on higher education, and today "one important measure of how a college does its job is what kinds of support it provides for veterans." The College Consensus ranking of the Best Colleges for Veterans focuses on helping "guide veterans and military personnel to the colleges and universities that will give them the strongest support and best opportunities for academic and professional transformation." The Best for Vets ranking applies the College Consensus method to the colleges and universities that are part of the Yellow Ribbon Program, members of the Servicemember Opportunity Colleges, and otherwise offer excellent support for veterans.

"College Consensus' unique aggregate method provides prospective students with a cleaner, clearer way of comparing colleges," according to Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris, by "providing one straightforward, aggregate score" based on a wealth of national and international rankings. "The perspective of experts and real students are given equal weight," as Sealey-Morris explains, "making Consensus the only ranking that takes in everyone's point of view." It's this College Consensus methodology that makes Consensus rankings exceptional: "College Consensus cuts through all of the confusion and biases of the many rankings out there by getting down to the numbers - just the numbers." By taking the long view, College Consensus can become an invaluable part of a prospective college student's research process. As Sealey-Morris asserts, with the Best Colleges for Veterans ranking, "prospective students can look to College Consensus for a detailed and exhaustive look at the schools most consistently ranked the top for veterans."

College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores from around the web to produce an aggregate College Consensus rating for each school. Students will not find a more comprehensive ranking of the top colleges and universities anywhere.

