New College Ranking and Review Aggregator Publishes List of Best Campus Recreation Centers at Top Colleges

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique new college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published their ranking of the 50 Best Campus Recreation Centers at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-college-rec-centers/.

With competition in higher education at the highest point in modern history, colleges and universities are finding more creative - and expensive - ways to attract students. One of those ways is with campus recreation centers that redefine amenities. Since a well-rounded college education can't be all work and no play - and a healthy student body is a more successful student body - College Consensus has identified schools with the most extraordinary campus recreation centers and ranked them by their College Consensus score, which combines published academic rankings and real student reviews. The full top 50 (in alphabetical order) are:

Auburn University - Auburn, AL

California State University, Fullerton

California State University, Long Beach - Long Beach, CA

Colby College - Waterville, ME

Colorado State University - Fort Collins, CO

Drexel University - Philadelphia, PA

Eastern Washington University - Cheney, WA

Georgia Institute of Technology - Atlanta, GA

High Point University - High Point, NC

Indiana State University - Terre Haute, IN

Kent State University - Kent, OH

Liberty University - Lynchburg, VA

Longwood University - Farmville, VA

Missouri State University - Springfield, MO

Morehead State University - Morehead, KY

Nova Southeastern University - Davie, FL

The Ohio State University - Columbus, OH

Oklahoma State University - Stillwater, OK

Pepperdine University - Malibu, CA

Purdue University - West Lafayette, IN

Rice University - Houston, TX

Saint Mary's College of California - Moraga, CA

Temple University - Philadelphia, PA

Texas Tech University - Lubbock, TX

University of Akron - Akron, OH

University of Alabama at Birmingham - Birmingham, AL

University of Arizona - Tucson, AZ

University of California, Los Angeles - Los Angeles, CA

University of California, San Diego - San Diego, CA

University of Central Florida - Orlando, FL

University of Chicago - Chicago, IL

University of Cincinnati - Cincinnati, OH

University of Colorado Boulder - Boulder, CO

University of Colorado Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs, CO

University of Houston - Houston, TX

University of Iowa - Iowa City, IA

University of Massachusetts Amherst - Amherst, MA

University of Miami - Coral Gables, FL

University of Minnesota - Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN

University of Missouri - Columbia, MO

University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, PA

University of South Carolina - Columbia, SC

University of South Dakota - Vermillion, SD

University of South Florida - Tampa, FL

University of Texas at Austin - Austin, TX

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley - Brownsville and Edinburg, TX

Vanderbilt University - Nashville, TN

Virginia Commonwealth University - Richmond, VA

Wabash College - Crawfordsville, IN

Washburn University - Topeka, KS

As Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris explains, "There was a time, not so long ago, that campus recreation was pretty limited," but that is no longer the case: "for many colleges, campus recreation is central to the mission and branding of the institution." "At some schools," Sealey-Morris shows, "you'd be hard pressed to guess whether you were at a university, or a luxury resort," but all of this luxury has a very real purpose. The stress of college can have a long-term negative impact on student health, but access to a top-notch campus recreation center "doesn't just offer an escape from college stress - it offers a cure for the illness of stress." That's why this ranking can be a valuable resource for students and families.

Carrie Sealey-Morris

Managing Editor, College Consensus

196681@email4pr.com

(512) 710-9901

http://www.collegeconsensus.com/

https://www.facebook.com/collegeconsensus/

TW: @CollegeConsens

IG: @CollegeConsensus

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-college-ranking-and-review-aggregator-publishes-list-of-best-campus-recreation-centers-at-top-colleges-300660617.html

SOURCE College Consensus

Related Links

http://www.collegeconsensus.com

