New College Ranking and Review Aggregator Publishes Top Consensus Ranked Catholic Colleges & Universities for 2018

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (http://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique new college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published their ranking of the Best Catholic Colleges & Universities for 2018 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-catholic-colleges/.

To identify the Best Catholic Colleges 2018, College Consensus combined the latest results from the most respected college rankings with thousands of real student reviews to produce a unique consensus score for each school. According to College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder, "Like Rotten Tomatoes or Metacritic does for movies, College Consensus gathers the publisher rankings and student reviews from around the web and distills the results into simple, easy to understand scores so students can quickly and easily compare schools. It is the ranking of all rankings, so to speak." Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/ .

To help prospective college students and their families evaluate the educational options open to them, College Consensus has identified the best Catholic colleges, according to the combination of published rankings and student reviews. The top 10, out of over 100, are:

1. The University of Notre Dame - South Bend, IN

2. College of the Holy Cross - Worcester, MA

3. Providence College - Providence, RI

4. Loyola University Maryland - Baltimore, MD

5. Santa Clara University - Santa Clara, CA

6. Georgetown University - Washington, DC

7. University of Scranton - Scranton, PA

8. Fairfield University - Fairfield, CT

9. Villanova University - Villanova, PA

10. Loyola Marymount University - Los Angeles, CA

"For centuries, the Catholic Church has been central to higher education, with Medieval and Renaissance-era schools setting standards for scholarly life," Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris explains, but "a lot has changed in a millennium." Though Catholic colleges have seen cultural and economic shifts, even in the last century, Catholic education is still a symbol of excellence and rigor. "From business and law to medicine and STEM research, Catholic colleges and universities continue to develop and transform," according to College Consensus, "while holding on to the traditions of faith, community, and service leadership that define Catholic education." The Consensus Best Catholic Colleges ranking is intended to help prospective students find their way: " Whether Catholic or not, students can look to College Consensus' Best Catholic Colleges ranking for guidance to the college or university that meets their need for academic, professional, social, and personal growth and development." For college-bound young people who want the opportunities only a Catholic college can provide, the College Consensus ranking points in the right direction.

"College Consensus' aggregate rankings," according to Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris, "are designed for prospective students and their families, who want a simpler way to compare colleges." While there are "an overwhelming number of college rankings out there, all with their own methods, emphases, and biases," as Sealey-Morris explains, College Consensus "cuts through it all by taking in in each other reputable ranking and student review." It's this College Consensus methodology that makes Consensus rankings exceptional: "students and families see the full scope of how their choices stack up against each other." By taking the long view, College Consensus can become an invaluable part of a prospective college student's research process. As Sealey-Morris asserts, "With a wide selection of Catholic institutions in the US, students trust College Consensus' ranking to show them the choice that is right for their needs."

