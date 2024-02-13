New collision prediction system launched by Brigade Electronics

News provided by

Brigade Electronics

13 Feb, 2024, 05:10 ET

PORTLAND, Ind., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigade Electronics has launched Radar Predict - its latest innovative side Blind Spot Information System (BSIS) collision prediction safety technology specifically designed to protect cyclists from incidents with HGVs.

Even before its launch, this product was already receiving positive feedback during customer trials and has earned expert recognition, being honored as the 'Most Innovative Product of the Year' at the Motor Transport Awards in London, United Kingdom.

Continue Reading
New collision prediction system launched by Brigade Electronics
New collision prediction system launched by Brigade Electronics

Utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), Radar Predict alerts the driver about potential collisions by analyzing data such as the speed and direction of the vehicle, and cyclists nearby. The system uses its specially designed algorithm to alert drivers when an impact with a cyclist is likely.

Incidents involving large vehicles, such as HGVs, are far more likely to prove fatal than those involving a car. Many of the collisions between cyclists and HGVs occur because the driver has limited 'direct vision' from their cab (the ability to see what is outside the vehicle without using indirect aids, such as mirrors or cameras).

Radar Predict supports HGV driver visibility via a single dual-radar unit, which is fitted to the nearside of the vehicle to provide complete side coverage, including the trailer unit. A trailer discovery mode will detect whether the vehicle is fitted with a trailer and prevents the articulation from causing false alerts. The driver is alerted only if a cyclist enters the detection zone and poses a potential collision risk. The system issues differentiated visual and audible alerts based on the time to collision, providing an initial notification upon detection and escalating to a more urgent warning if it predicts an imminent collision.

Radar Predict's key features include:

  • 180-degree cyclist side detection active at speeds below 20mph
  • A detection area of 4.5m x up to 46m
  • Available for left-hand and right-hand applications
  • Compatible with rigid and articulated vehicles
  • Reduces false alerts: only issues alerts when the collision is likely
  • Quick and easy to install (no CAN connection to the vehicle required)
  • Meets UNECE Regulation 151 requirements
  • Three-year warranty

Corey Heniser, Managing Director at Brigade Electronics in the USA, said, "Radar Predict has been specifically developed to address the issues caused by blind spots for HGV drivers when maneuvering in close proximity to cyclists. The system ensures full coverage down the nearside of the vehicle, including the trailer, and greatly reduces false alerts for drivers as it will only activate when a collision is likely. Additionally, Radar Predict will automatically activate when the vehicle is turning, so no indicator selection is required by the driver."   

To find out more about Brigade's Radar Predict and its portfolio of vehicle safety solutions, please visit https://brigade-electronics.com/en-us/products/radar-obstacle-detection/radar-predict/

https://brigade-electronics.com/en-us/ 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2339448/Brigade_Electronics.jpg

SOURCE Brigade Electronics

Also from this source

Brigade Electronics to discuss the importance of investing in high-quality safety solutions at World of Concrete

Brigade Electronics to discuss the importance of investing in high-quality safety solutions at World of Concrete

Brigade Electronics will be discussing The Importance of Investing in High-Quality Vehicle Safety Solutions during a 45-minute presentation that will ...
Brigade Electronics named Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year at Logistics UK Awards

Brigade Electronics named Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year at Logistics UK Awards

Brigade Electronics has been named the Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year 2023 at the Logistics UK Awards for its work with international...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.