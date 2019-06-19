New Color Collection Offers Paint Palettes With Personality

"Everyone wants their home to feel personal, but when it comes to expressing themselves through paint color, making a decision can feel overwhelming—especially for less-experienced DIYers," said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing for Sherwin-Williams. "Color ID helps these aspiring decorators confidently find the colors that move them, build a palette that feels personalized and watch as their house transforms into their home."

To discover their Color ID, consumers can visit www.SWColorID.com and go through an interactive experience where "their wall" will quiz them on their design preferences or interact with the Color ID in-store display at any of the 4,300+ Sherwin-Williams locations across the U.S. and Canada.

The eight Color ID palettes and corresponding colors are:

Creative

The Creative is a unique and inventive seeker of possibilities. This palette offers bold blues and reds, supplemented with crisp neutrals to create a cohesive yet colorful look.

Dreamer

The Dreamer is calm, optimistic and brimming with hope. This palette features primarily neutrals, accented by inspiring pinks and blues, to encourage Dreamers to breathe deeply and enjoy the moment.

Enthusiast

Enthusiasts are open-minded and eagerly immerse themselves in everything they do. This palette reflects their passion with saturated shades, including olive, burgundy and mustard.

Free Spirit

Free Spirits are unique and daring, walking to the beat of their own drum. This palette is inspired by their worldly, wandering nature and defined by bold blues and greens with balancing tans and pinks.

Minimalist

The Minimalist finds joy in simplicity and beauty in all things. This palette has muted blues and grays that make their home an uncluttered retreat in which they can relax and be themselves.

Naturalist

The Naturalist thrives in fresh air and embraces the outdoors. This palette features soothing blues, greens and yellows to bring the peaceful and calming essence of nature indoors.

Nurturer

The Nurturer is compassionate and caring, making them a natural and openhearted host. This palette is filled with warm beiges and comforting greens to make their space welcoming to all.

Trendsetter

Trendsetters are confident, inspiring and fashionable—and their home is no different. This palette features trending pinks and botanical greens to showcase their role as a style leader.

ColorSnap Color Tools

Color ID is part of ColorSnap, a comprehensive suite of Sherwin-Williams color selection tools, including ColorSnap Match, a device that can scan a piece of furniture or decor and match it to the closest Sherwin-Williams color; ColorSnap AR, which virtually paints your room in real time using augmented-reality technology; and ColorSnap Visualizer for Web and Mobile, a tool that will virtually paint the walls of an uploaded photo.

Learn more about the new ColorSnap Color ID collection and other color selection resources, including a new curated collection of the 48 most popular whites organized by color temperature to simplify finding the perfect shade, at www.Sherwin-Williams.com.

