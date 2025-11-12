New Colorado Pilot Program Integrates Food and Hygiene Support for Families in Need

Justice Necessary and Food Bank of the Rockies partner to bring hygiene essentials to Western Slope food pantries with plans to expand statewide in 2026

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A first-of-its-kind pilot program launching across seven Western Slope pantries will integrate hygiene essentials into food distribution. As food insecurity continues to rise across Colorado and families face tough choices between putting food on the table or meeting other basic needs, Justice Necessary and Food Bank of the Rockies are partnering to close a critical access gap.

While programs like SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) help families put food on the table, they do not cover essential hygiene products such as soap, toothpaste, diapers, or period supplies. The pilot program will help evaluate how incorporating hygiene products into the hunger relief network can be scaled statewide, strengthening Colorado's overall safety net for families and individuals facing hardship. Pantries will be provided with one-month hygiene kits, tailored to the specific needs of each pantry's community, including versions designed for mobile pantries and families experiencing homelessness.

Building on the Western Slope pilot program, Justice Necessary will expand its partnership with Food Bank of the Rockies in 2026 through the Justice Necessary FYP (Find Your Pantry) Hygiene Seal, recognizing pantries that ensure their communities have access to both food and hygiene. This next phase will reach across Colorado, distributing more than 3 million hygiene products to Colorado families and individuals throughout the year.

"When I founded Justice Necessary four years ago, I knew that food insecurity and hygiene poverty were interwoven," said Diane Cushman Neal, Founder and President of Justice Necessary. "Every study since has reinforced the truth. Partnering with the Food Bank of the Rockies gives hygiene a seat at the table, allowing us to support our Colorado communities. Together, we can ensure that no student misses class, no job-seeker is held back from employment, and no parent lacks basic hygiene essentials."

According to Justice Necessary's 2024 Study on Hygiene Poverty in Colorado, 52% of Coloradans have sacrificed food to buy hygiene products, while 65% have skipped buying hygiene products to purchase food. The study also found that access to hygiene products directly impacts health, employment, and education outcomes, underscoring the need to integrate hygiene support into existing community systems.

"Every day, we see families who not only need nourishing food, but the other essentials required to live with dignity," said Monica Buhlig, Chief Impact Officer of Food Bank of the Rockies. "By teaming up with Justice Necessary, we're ensuring that we and our network of Hunger Relief Partners can provide more holistic support — one that recognizes the full scope of what families need to thrive and removes difficult choices related to necessities they otherwise face."

Together, Justice Necessary and Food Bank of the Rockies are helping Coloradans access both the nourishment and hygiene essentials needed to live healthy, confident, and dignified lives.

To help make this vision possible, Justice Necessary is calling on community volunteers to help pack 150,000 hygiene kits for Coloradans in need. Volunteer opportunities and additional information about getting involved can be found at https://justicenecessary.org/get-involved/ .

About Justice Necessary

Founded in 2021 by Diane Cushman Neal, Justice Necessary is a Colorado nonprofit dedicated to combating period poverty and hygiene poverty in Colorado communities. Justice Necessary works throughout Colorado to deliver essential hygiene products to address immediate needs, while also focusing on community engagement, continuity of products, education, and legislative support. Since its inception, Justice Necessary has provided more than 7,450,000 organic period products and more than 279,000 eco-friendly diapers and wipes, as well as over 340,000 other personal and household hygiene products. Learn more at justicenecessary.org .

About Food Bank of the Rockies

Food Bank of the Rockies is the largest hunger-relief organization in the Rocky Mountain region, serving 33 counties in Colorado and all 23 counties in Wyoming. Since 1978, we've put the power of community to work for our neighbors in need. Through partnerships. Through programs. Through people. Through you. Everything we do is fueled by the support of our community and donors, and 94 cents of every dollar goes directly to distribution. With support from our community and more than 700 Hunger Relief Partners, we distribute enough food daily for about 195,000 meals every day. For more information: foodbankrockies.org .

