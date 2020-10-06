New Columbia Distillers Named To 10 Best Craft Gin Distilleries By USA Today

"Our team is honored to be recognized by USA Today and consumers as one of the country's Best Craft Gin Distilleries," says Andrew Mansinne, Vice President of MGP Brands, the parent company of New Columbia Distillers. "Green Hat Gin is committed to excellence in their category, and is proud to stand among the Ten Best craft gin makers in the country."

Green Hat Gin is the latest addition to MGP's portfolio of award-winning brands, and its first proprietary gin. MGP Brands acquired New Columbia Distillers in March 2020, encompassing the Green Hat Gin distillery, retail tasting room, bar and gin garden, in the Ivy City neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Housed in an historic warehouse, Green Hat was the first distillery licensed in Washington, D.C. after Prohibition. A premium gin crafted with a unique blend of botanicals, Green Hat also offers a Navy and Citrus Floral style, in addition to Summer Cup, a seasonal liqueur. Green Hat is named for George Cassiday, the bootlegger to Congress during Prohibition, known for his signature green fedora.

About Green Hat Gin

Green Hat Gin (1832 Fenwick St. NE) was founded in 2011 in the Ivy City neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Housed in an historic warehouse, Green Hat was the first distillery licensed in D.C. after Prohibition, and offers on-site production as well as a tasting room, bar and gin garden. Green Hat Gin is named for local bootlegger, George Cassiday, who was known for his signature green fedora. During Prohibition, Cassiday operated an illicit distribution center out of the House and Senate Office Buildings, where he supplied bootleg spirits to senators, congressmen and their staffs. He became an outspoken critic of Prohibition until its repeal. Connect with us: Greenhatgin.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@GreenHatGin). New Columbia Distillers, Washington, DC. 41.7% ALC/VOL. There's A Story in Every Sip, so Enjoy Responsibly.

About MGP

Founded in 1941, MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high-quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled in Washington, D.C., and distilled and matured at the company's facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

