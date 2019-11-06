New COM Express Type 10 Carrier Card

WIXOM, Mich., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acromag broadens their family of rugged AcroPack mini-PCIe I/O module carrier cards with the ACEX4041, which hosts a COM Express® Type 10 processor module. The Mini-ITX form factor board interfaces four plug-in AcroPack I/O modules to an Intel Atom® E3950 (Apollo Lake) CPU module with provisions for both M.2 and SATA SSD data storage and a variety of peripherals on-board. Further, there are ports for two RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet, two USB 3.0, two RS232, one Mini-DisplayPort, and audio connections.

Acromag ACEX4041

Four AcroPack I/O slots provide a reliable PCIe mini card interface for a mix of analog, digital, FPGA, avionics, and other I/O functions. Four 68-pin VHDCI connectors securely route the field I/O to the AcroPack modules without any loose internal cables. AcroPack I/O modules support conduction-cooling and have an operational temperature rating of -40 to 85°C. Power is sourced from a 10-36V DC and/or ATX supply with redundant, auto-switch power capability. A development system package is offered; simplifying evaluation and proof-of-concept engineering efforts in a lab.

Designed for a Variety of Data Acquisition & Control Applications

Designed for defense, industrial, and mobile embedded computing systems, the ACEX4041 is well-suited for systems with SWaP-C limitations. Ideal for:

small form factor test/ measurement

communication

avionics

simulation

signal processing applications

AcroPacks perform A/D, D/A, discrete I/O, RS232/485, MIL-STD-1553, CAN bus, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. Third-party mPCIe modules are supported for use in the AcroPack slots. Additionally, the COM Express Mini Size Type 10 slot offers the ability to host Intel Core™ i7 processors and other compatible computer-on-module processors.

"This versatile SFF carrier card brings powerful modular embedded computing and flexible I/O signal processing capabilities to a standard Mini ITX platform," states Robert Greenfield, Acromag's Business Development Manager. "It's easy to integrate within a custom system or mount in a rugged enclosure."

AcroPack mezzanine modules improve on the mini PCI Express by adding a down-facing 100-pin connector that securely routes the I/O through a carrier card to its integrated external connectors. This results in the elimination of internal cables and metalwork modifications. Acromag offers over 25 AcroPack® models for data acquisition, signal processing, test/measurement, command/control, and network communication. Software tools support embedded applications running on Linux®, Windows®, or VxWorks® operating systems.

