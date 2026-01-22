New commemorative seed collections honor America's 250th & celebrate the people, ideals and gardens that grew a nation

WARMINSTER, Pa., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Burpee, the first name in gardening, has introduced new commemorative seed collections for home gardeners to celebrate America's 250th birthday. Carefully studied and curated, the collections offer seeds that recreate the gardens of early Americans and pay tribute to our founding ideals.

Plant A Taste of History: America's 250th Anniversary Seed Collections

Burpee's America 250th Anniversary Collection

"One of the most patriotic things you can do is plant a garden," said George Ball, executive chairman of Burpee. "Our America's 250th Anniversary Seed Collections feature four limited-edition seed collections that invite gardeners to do just that, plant a living piece of history inspired by the people, places, and principles that shaped the new country."

In this historic year, gardeners can plant the same vegetables, flowers, and herbs that Thomas Jefferson, Martha Washington, and early American colonists grew. Instead of just celebrating America's 250th on July 4th, gardeners can be mindful of history all summer into fall as they grow and harvest from these heritage plantings.

"To ensure historical and horticultural authenticity, Burpee partnered with some of America's most respected historical and horticultural institutions — Thomas Jefferson's Monticello, George Washington's Mount Vernon, the Museum of the American Revolution, and the American Horticultural Society. In addition, we encourage everyone to learn more about America's founding history and early gardens at each of our partner organizations to enrich the experience of growing these collections," said Ball.

From the Kitchen Garden of George and Martha Washington's Mount Vernon to the extensive vegetable rows at Thomas Jefferson's Monticello, and to the everyday gardeners of the era, each of the four seed collections is a tribute to homegrown independence:

Thomas Jefferson's Revolutionary Garden – Jefferson, a Founding Father, author of the Declaration of Independence, and third President, was a passionate gardener who applied a scientific approach to growing plants to select plants that would be most useful for feeding a growing country. This collection contains nine vegetables that were grown at Monticello including 'Tennis Ball' lettuce and 'Costoluto Genevese' tomato.





Martha Washington's Kitchen Garden – Martha Washington, wife of President George Washington, oversaw an extensive kitchen garden at their Mount Vernon estate. Grow a taste of history with nine vegetables that were known to have been grown in her garden. Plants include 'Danvers' carrots, 'Amish Deer Tongue' lettuce, 'Georgia Rattlesnake' watermelon and 'White Lisbon' bunching onions.





A Colonial Dooryard Herb Garden – Often planted by kitchen doors for easy access, herb gardens were a common feature of colonial life as they supplied herbs for cooking, medicines, teas, and fragrances. This collection features nine different culinary and tea herbs, including 'Mammoth' dill, 'German' Chamomile, 'Sweet' Fennel and more, to grow in outdoor beds or containers.





Declaration Bouquet – Gardeners can plant a Declaration Bouquet garden filled with flowers named for words in the Declaration of Independence and National Anthem. This collection contains five different flowers: 'Liberty' Cosmos, 'Happiness' Morning Glory, 'Freedom' Verbena, 'Independence' Gaillardia, and 'Star-Spangled' Marigold. These flowers create a unique floral tribute to our country's founding ideals and will brighten any garden or vase with their vivid blooms.

Each limited-edition seed collection features original vintage-inspired artwork, historical notes, and easy planting instructions, making them as collectible as they are growable. Perfect for home gardeners, history lovers, and collectors alike, Burpee's America 250th Anniversary Collection are available while supplies last at Burpee.com.

SOURCE Burpee