New Commercial Auto Insurance MGA LEEO Launches Under Leadership of CEO Jeffrey Chen

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LEEO, a new company redefining commercial auto insurance, today announced its official launch, marking a new chapter for the industry. Previously operating as Fairmatic, the company has undergone a strategic rebrand to reflect its renewed focus and direction. With a strengthened foundation, clearer vision, and new leadership team, LEEO is redefining how data and technology are applied in commercial auto insurance and setting a higher standard for the industry.

"LEEO represents more than a new name; it is a renewed commitment to transforming how commercial auto insurance is delivered," said Jeffrey Chen, CEO of LEEO. "Our industry is in need of innovation, and we are excited to do our part to move the industry forward. With LEEO, we are building a future defined by smarter underwriting, faster quoting, and greater transparency powered by telematics and data."

Under Chen's leadership, LEEO is an MGA focused on long-term profitable growth supported by advanced telematics and disciplined, AI-driven underwriting. A proven entrepreneur with deep experience in insurance and operational strategy, Chen brings a forward-thinking vision focused on precision, performance, and partnership.

The name LEEO embodies strength, resilience, and the courage to challenge convention. Built on trust and transparency, LEEO aims to expand what's possible in commercial auto insurance.

"With telematics, data, and analytics at the core of our model, we're bringing greater accuracy, speed, and visibility to every phase of the insurance lifecycle," added Chen. "Our mission is simple: to empower brokers and fleets with precision, technology, and trust, to build a smarter, stronger future together for commercial auto insurance."

About LEEO

LEEO is transforming commercial auto insurance with smarter, data-driven underwriting. By harnessing telematics, agentic AI, and advanced data science, LEEO delivers actionable insights that reduce risk, improve safety, and lower costs. LEEO's underwriting model brings new levels of precision, performance, and transparency to every policy, empowering more informed decisions and measurable results.

Backed by Battery Ventures, Foundation Capital, and Aquiline Technology Growth, LEEO combines deep insurance expertise with leading technology investment. This foundation positions the company to drive innovation and deliver industry-leading insurance solutions.

SOURCE Leeo