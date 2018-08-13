New Commercial Dealer Training and Education from Work Truck Solutions

CHICO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Work Truck Solutions, the online platform that helps dealerships sell more commercial vehicles, has partnered with Skillo, a Learning Management System (LMS), to offer dealerships interactive, online training on how to run their commercial business better and sell more trucks.

After logging into Work Truck Solutions, dealers can find a new Self-Service Training portal where they have a collection of materials they can revisit whenever they want. These materials include step-by-step how-to videos, quizzes to foster deeper learning, quick references to refresh a user's memory, and even links to helpful industry resources.

"Since we have added tools and features to our commercial inventory management system providing prospecting, networking, and business intelligence solutions, we wanted to make it easy for anyone at the dealership to use those solutions to run their business better," explained Kathryn Schifferle, founder and CEO of Work Truck Solutions. "Partnering with a leading edge LMS who has deep links to Detroit seemed the best approach. After over seven months of design and development by our Leader of Training and Development, Holly Bailey [LinkedIn], the Work Truck Solutions development team, and the Skillo team, I am very excited about how innovative, comprehensive and fun this experience is for our dealers."

The growing library of topics currently includes how to use Work Truck Solutions' 2-Minute Prospecting tool to promote a dealership's trucks to a targeted audience; how to use their My Buyers page, a simple CRM tool; how to use the Bulk Pricing tool to add sales and rebates to online inventory, and more.

"There's a serious need for education and training in the commercial industry," says Schifferle. "As Baby Boomers retire and Millennials take their place in commercial dealerships, valuable knowledge will be lost. Our platform can take that commercial knowledge crucial to this industry, capture it, then add in simple and effective technology. Maintaining relationships is still critical, but even the most mature of us know that the channels of communications and tools are changing. Small business commercial buyers and fleets rely on their dealer's knowledge to buy the right vehicles. Our goal is to make sure that happens the best way to the dealership.

"By providing better information with tools like Skillo, helping dealerships understand and run their businesses in a digital world, we hope to contribute to the future success of the entire work truck industry."

Kevin Lustig, CEO of Skillo, shares Work Truck Solutions' enthusiasm for the partnership. "We are beyond excited to partner with Work Truck Solutions. They provide a tremendous service in the commercial automotive space and we believe Skillo's technology will help make an already smooth process for their customers even more seamless."

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions is an online platform that optimizes dealerships' websites for commercial sales. Through providing an intuitive search experience, full technical specifications from OEMs and body manufacturers, and search filters tailored specifically to commercial buyers, Work Truck Solutions optimizes the commercial buyer experience on the dealership's website. Find out more about their solutions at www.worktrucksolutions.com, or email info@worktrucksolutions.com.

About Skillo

Skillo is a content-sharing platform that allows companies to train, elevate skills and increase team-member communication and engagement on any device, at any time, from anywhere in the world. Skillo's platform takes online training to the next-level as it's designed to be more flexible and user-friendly than any other standard training tools. Find out more by visiting TrySkillo.com.

