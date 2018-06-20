New Commissioned Research from Digital River: B2B Software Brands Must Empower Channel Partners and Deliver Seamless Customer Experiences to Thrive

Digital disruption and empowered business buyers are challenging traditional software selling models. Brands selling software to businesses are expected to deliver the right experiences to both their channel partners and end consumers. A modern technology ecosystem with connected operating systems, unified reporting and control over a multi-channel brand experience is essential for the success of digital businesses.

"In this complex channel ecosystem, it is incredibly important for companies to control the brand experience and pricing, while simultaneously enabling a multi-channel sales strategy," said Jason Nyhus, vice president of global marketing and communications for Digital River. "Having an ecommerce and billing technology system that can automate and support sales with complex rules, partner attribution, compensation and unified data insights is vital for a modern B2B company. Brands who make it easy for partners to do business with them will thrive."

Findings from the study include:

Disconnected operating systems and lack of brand control threaten end customer experiences.

Vendor-built technology systems and sales tools do not deliver the right end user experience or allow software brands to control the experience or access data.

Companies can reduce costs and increase revenue by evolving manual processes into automated, integrated self-service toolsets.

Brands can increase sales and strengthen channel partner loyalty by using commerce-enabled solutions.

About the Research Study

Forrester Consulting conducted a quantitative survey of 200 software reseller channel partners in the U.S., UK, Germany and France who are responsible for maintaining vendor relationships at their companies.

About Digital River, Inc.

With nearly 25 years of industry experience, Digital River has mastered the ins and outs of global ecommerce. The company specializes in taking high-tech brands direct to their customers, whether they live around the corner or around the world.

Leading software and services, consumer electronics and digital game brands rely on Digital River's advanced commerce cloud, monetization tools and global ecommerce solutions to market and sell their products online. From start to finish, Digital River makes it easy to manage storefronts, take orders, process payments, automate subscriptions and drive delivery. At the same time, the company works behind the scenes to handle fraud, billing, taxes and compliance, so businesses and consumers can shop with confidence and peace of mind.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe and South America. For more details about Digital River, visit https://digitalriver.com.

