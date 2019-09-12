New Communications Book by Keynote Speaker Lisa Fey Can Impact Your Personal and Professional Life with Game-Changing Communication Tips

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Author, humorist, and keynote speaker Lisa Fey has released her highly anticipated book—available now on Amazon from Soar 2 Success Publications. Her proven career success with The Coca-Cola Company has led to Lisa being known as a communication and culture expert within organizations large and small.

The author draws from her real-world experience to serve as both mentor and coach for you. Fey encourages you to develop and perfect your communication skills in this easy to read format. She doesn't just share her pointers for enhancing communication, she tells you how to execute them. She illustrates how the art of communication is improved through being positive and showing respect while at the same time using humor and having fun.

Lisa Fey is an accomplished communication expert, her surprising humor has audiences calling her Lisa "Fun" Fey as she seamlessly merges serious subject matters with results-based solutions. Her ability to generate laughter helps audiences embrace responsibility and expand their minds beyond anything they thought possible! Empowering people to more deeply embrace her strategic development and communication tools, enables them to immediately implement what they've learned into their team and organizational goals, and expand their professional pursuits. Experiencing success enhances personal aspirations, and inspires others. The result is an immense global difference within their growing sphere of influence.

The 52 Tips in the Book to help you improve your communication is divided into the following helpful sections:

Accelerate Your Connection

Accelerate Your Internal Positioning

Accelerate Your Social Media

Accelerate Your Team

Accelerate Your Development

About Lisa Fey:

Lisa's hard-earned executive career path, with over 30+ years at Coca-Cola, reflects her role as an instrumental leader. Her accomplishments helped seed new technologies and build highly effective sales and marketing teams. Her innovative training and team-building strategies drove significant increases in share, sales, and profit margins for the company across the globe.

Armed with an Emory MBA, Lisa elevated into leadership positions and added decades of lessons learned in the global marketplace. Her experiences have gifted her with incomparable wisdom. As a result, she is perfectly positioned to equip key players and decision makers with the tools they need to drive personal and professional performance beyond forecasted benchmarks. Her guidance allows leaders to experience greater fulfillment and significance both inside and outside the workplace. Improving through Improv – improvisational workshops – is another area where Lisa's comedic brilliance and dynamism shines. Lisa's unquenchable passion to instruct effectively is expertly mingled with her comedic delivery. Her workshops use innovative, yet practical techniques, to teach and train great minds to excel beyond expectations.

