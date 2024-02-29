New Community Investments Launches Exciting New Internship Program with the University of California Los Angeles and the University of Southern California

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Southern California provider of microlending services is excited to announce the launch of a cutting-edge internship program designed specifically for its Kiva Los Angeles Microlending Program. This initiative represents a significant stride in NCI's dedication to cultivating talent and offering invaluable learning avenues for students wanting to explore the finance and microfinance domains.

Developed in close partnership with prestigious academic institutions UCLA and USC, the internship program is geared towards providing students with hands-on experience in business development, particularly in capital access and financial services. Through this collaboration, interns will have a chance to glean practical insights into microlending while collaborating closely with seasoned industry experts and professionals.

Located at New Economics for Women's East Los Angeles BusinessSource Center (NCI's parent company), interns will be actively engaged in providing consultations to business owners in underserved communities, thereby assisting them with their Kiva loan applications. This hands-on experience will deepen interns' understanding of microlending practices and equip them with invaluable skills to succeed in finance.

"We are thrilled to launch this internship program in collaboration with UCLA and USC," said the Kiva Los Angeles program manager, Ashlee Beidleman. "Our partnership underscores our shared commitment to nurturing talent and cultivating innovation in community lending. We believe that this program will not only benefit the interns but also contribute to the growth and development of the local LA business community."

The internship program is open to undergraduate and graduate students from UCLA and USC who demonstrate a keen interest in finance, business development, or related fields. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply through their respective university career centers.

About New Community Investments (NCI):

New Community Investments is an emerging CDFI providing microlending services in Southern California and Riverside. Dedicated to empowering local entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth, NCI offers a range of financial services tailored to meet the unique needs of underrepresented small businesses.

