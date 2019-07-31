New Community Set to Guide Mankind into the Future

BOSTON, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Using nature's creation as his guiding principle, author and engineer Jin Nua has developed a system of social governance capable of leading mankind into a thriving and sustainable future.

"The goals are as simple as they are profound," said Nua. "i-Citizen will strike a perfect balance between the human condition and the planet sustaining it by embedding nature's wisdom into the structure of society."

Centered on Nua's Centerpath philosophy, i-Citizen is based upon the premise that human nature reflects its source code, that we as humans—like the universe that created us seek balance, holism, and collaboration.

Says the author, "Nature spontaneously generates holistic and mutually beneficial relationships by implanting pure and powerful objects at the core of her creations. Through applying these same principles to society, we find a natural means to heal and restructure entire societies by re-instilling purity and rightness at their cores."

As a starting point, i-Citizen will foster social and environmental responsibility by discouraging humanity's current greed-based values and replacing them with the principles of virtue, truth, and sustainability.

Says the author, "Through instilling principled values at the core of society's key institutions—government, finance, media, and education—we set the stage for an entire society to re-balance itself and flourish again.... the way of the whole is the way of its center. The best way to align the hearts and minds of men and give them something that they can believe and act upon, is to provide them something real and right. i-Citizen provides such a platform."

"I'm particularly satisfied now that i-Citizen is complete; it fulfills the larger promise of my Centerpath formulization. For like Taoism and the works of Confucius—which established the philosophical and governance foundations of Chinese thought—Centerlife and i-Citizen provide the modern-day version providing the necessary principles to guide our lives as individuals and societies into a healthy and sustainable future."

About the author

Jin has written ten books across a wide genre of titles including self-help, metaphysics, children's books, and a management style book. Since his spiritual awakening in 1998, he has been cultivating his insights through international travel. Nua has a background in engineering. He currently resides in Bangkok.

