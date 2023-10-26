New Company, PIKKL Launches High-Performance Pickleball Paddles

Appoints Tyra Hurricane Black as Brand Ambassador

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PIKKL, a brand dedicated to revolutionizing the world of pickleball by offering premium products for all levels of players, announces its official launch with a focus on high-performance pickleball paddles. To celebrate this milestone, PIKKL also introduces Tyra Hurricane Black as its brand ambassador, a renowned American professional tennis and pickleball player who won gold as her first-ever PPA medal at Takeya Showcase in Fountain Valley, California beating Anna Leigh Waters, the number one pickleball player in the world. 

PIKKL VANTAGE PRO
Co Founder, Mike Stromman stated, "At PIKKL, the commitment is clear: to offer pickleball players pro-level paddles that inspire excellence on the court. PIKKL's paddles are meticulously designed and engineered with cutting-edge technology to deliver a perfect balance of power, control, and durability, ensuring that players of all levels can achieve their best performance."

PIKKL's Vantage Pro paddle features an elongated face paddle, crafted with raw carbon fiber for unbeatable performance and an exquisite feel. This innovation provides players with increased reach and the ability to attack lower balls effortlessly. The raw carbon fiber construction not only maximizes spin but also enhances control placement. The Vantage Pro is engineered with Pur-Cell Foam, which ensures superior durability, enlarges the sweet spot, and absorbs vibrations. The thermoformed design offers an increased performance while maintaining an even weight distribution for exceptional balance and superior durability. 

Available in 14MM and 16MM options and five colors, black, blue, green, pink, and red, the Vantage Pro retails for $139.99 and can be purchased at www.pikkl.com.

Tyra Hurricane Black stated, "Pickleball is not just a sport but a way of life for me, and I know the importance of having the right equipment and team behind you. PIKKL's dedication to excellence and forward-thinking perfectly resonates with my style of play, while their emphasis on family and inclusivity strongly mirrors my personal values."

Pickleball has witnessed explosive growth, captivating players of all levels worldwide. PIKKL enters the scene with a mission to provide pickleball enthusiasts with top-quality gear that can enhance gameplay and elevate the performance of all levels.

To learn more about PIKKL please visit the website at www.pikkl.com.

About PIKKL
PIKKL is a brand dedicated to revolutionizing the world of pickleball by providing high-performance paddles designed to meet the demands of players at all skill levels. PIKKL's commitment is to inspire excellence and elevate the performance of pickleball players on the court. PIKKL was born from our unwavering desire to bring pro level gear to every pickleball player. Every game inspired, performance unlocked. PIKKL paddles are easy to grow into and hard to grow out of. pikkl.com

Media Contact
Kelly Blake
The Brand Leader
kelly@thebrandleader.com

SOURCE PIKKL

