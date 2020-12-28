New Company Releases Business Legal Subscription Service That Saves You From Paying Expensive Hourly Legal Fees

CHICAGO, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- My Business Advocate, a Legal subscription service is launching on 12/28/2020. By subscribing to My Business Advocate's service plans, businesses no longer need to establish their own legal departments. They offer legal subscription plans as well as add-on packages for customers to customize for their own business needs.

"We started this company because we want everyone to have access to their own legal department 24/7," My Business Advocate CEO, Mr. Kameli said, "Everyone should feel like they can afford any legal services without the financial burden."

Our current provider law firm we have partnered with is Law Offices of Kameli & Associates, P.C. who has significant experience and a proven track record of success in business and corporate law since 1996. Their role allows small and medium-sized businesses to have their own legal department through outsourcing.

My Business Advocate offers three legal subscription plans; Basic, Standard, and Premium start as low as $99/month- $999/month. As well as three add-on packages including, a start-up package, a marketing package, and an accounting and bookkeeping package. Both legal subscription plans and add-on package prices can be customized. To learn more about My Business Advocate and their services, please visit https://mybusinessadvocate.com/

About My Business Advocate

My Business Advocate is a medium through which small and medium-sized businesses are referred to a law firm for free and discounted legal services through a selected subscription. By subscribing to My Business Advocate's service plans, businesses no longer need to establish their own legal departments. For the full story, visit https://mybusinessadvocate.com/about-us/ .

