New Competency-Based Program Launches to Train the Next Generation of Instructional Design Talent

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering instructional design firm, iDesign, today announced the launch of a new competency-based education program, called LX Pathways, designed to close skills gaps among fast-growing education technology careers through continuing education for instructional technologists, learning architects and online course developers. The new certificate program will offer a faster, more direct path for education professionals looking to upskill for careers in instructional design.

"Instructional designers have become essential change agents within institutions, but relevant career resources and continuing education for prospective instructional designers are scarce," said Whitney Kilgore, Chief Academic Officer of iDesign. "This work is about democratizing the essential skills and competencies that learner experience professionals need in the field."

Over the last 12 months, iDesign has been mapping the "core competencies" for instructional designers, such as learning theories, project management, LMS fundamentals, mentoring and support, and accessibility requirements. The courses are currently being piloted by students at Harvard's Graduate School of Education and several other institutions. LX Pathways coursework will be geared toward the needs of aspiring instructional design and technology professionals, who will receive micro-credentials on their way to earning a certificate after demonstrating essential competencies required for each career path.

An "open learning pathway" available to instructional design and technology professionals, LX Pathways will be offered on Course Market powered by Instructure's Canvas learning management system. The online courses will enable emerging professionals to access self-paced content, with optional opportunities to share their work and collaborate with peers.

"Online learning has transformative potential for a generation of students in search of more flexible, affordable and career-relevant options, but many institutions struggle to source and identify the talent to build those programs themselves," said Paxton Riter, CEO of iDesign. "LX Pathways represents a new front in strengthening the instructional design workforce and infusing more colleges and universities with the talent needed to control their own destiny in the world of online learning."

To learn more about LX Pathways, please visit lxpathways.com .

About iDesign: iDesign partners with colleges and universities to build, grow and support online and blended programs. We are passionate about helping faculty harness the potential of emerging technologies to design courses and degrees that make an impact, whether they are fully online, flipped, blended, adaptive, or competency-based. Our unbundled, fee-for-service model is rooted in a commitment to flexibility and institutional autonomy, while our analytics platform supports continuous improvement through rigorous measurement of student engagement and course quality. From statewide university systems to private colleges, our custom solutions pair instructional design with technologies to enable great teaching. To learn more, please visit www.idesignedu.org .

