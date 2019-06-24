New Competitive Report by BIA Advisory Services Shows Similarities and Differences Among Leading Call Tracking Platforms

GLENDALE, Calif., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new competitive intelligence report from leading research firm BIA Advisory Services has revealed similarities and notable differences in the key offerings of three different call tracking and analytics platforms. The report, compiled by BIA Advisory Services and commissioned by Phonexa, provides marketers with an independent examination of these three major call tracking and analytics SaaS providers.

Phonexa stands apart as an "all-in-one" solution with functionality for call tracking, lead distribution, and email marketing.

The business significance of call tracking continues to grow. According to a BIA Kelsey report from 2016, the use of "click-to-call" is going to deliver 169 billion calls to businesses by 2020. Due to this massive growth, marketers are finding increasing value in platforms that reveal which campaigns drove their inbound calls.

This report focuses on seven categories as arbiters of differences between the providers. Those categories include: Platform, Call Analytics & Tracking, Call Management, Security & Compliance, Additional Capabilities, Market, and Support. The information presented in the report was gathered by BIA using research methods consistent with the firm's 36-year legacy of trust and accuracy.

The report reveals that Phonexa consistently matches the functionality and features of other providers in the field, especially in the categories of Platform, Call Analytics & Tracking, and Security & Compliance. The report also shows specific categories where Phonexa offers more options or greater functionality than other providers, largely as a result of its distinctive positioning as an all-in-one platform for call tracking, lead distribution, email marketing, and integrated accounting.

"From the beginning, we wanted to give marketers a comprehensive solution for all their inbound calls, web leads, and marketing data, which is precisely why we built Phonexa as an all-in-one solution," said Phonexa President David Gasparyan. "Our positive performance in this report is the result of hard work from the entire team. We are pleased to see an independent research company showing that Phonexa can go toe-to-toe with others in the field, and that we enjoy a significant edge in multiple categories."

"Local and national advertisers are looking for ways to better reach consumers with buying intent," said Celine Matthiessen, VP Insights & Analysis, BIA Advisory Services. "Consumer mobile searches invariably lead to calls, meaning that there is a great opportunity for advertisers to capitalize on these searches by using call marketing. Phonexa provides solutions for call tracking and call marketing attribution, while also offering users additional capabilities."

BIA Advisory Services is the recognized authority for data-centered research, analysis, consulting and valuations for the local media industry. For more information, please visit www.biakelsey.com

To access the report, please visit https://phonexa.com/fn813c/.

About Phonexa

Phonexa is an all-in-one lead tracking and distribution platform that empowers marketers to optimize inbound web and call campaigns. Phonexa's customizable tools for call tracking, lead distribution, email marketing, and integrated accounting maximize workflow efficiency for publishers, affiliate networks, and direct advertisers. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com.

