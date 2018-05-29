New Comprehensive DNA Health Panel Is Now Available

PORTLAND, Ore., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Genetics Leader Kashi Clinical Laboratories (kashilab.com) released today its unique "Defy Your DNA Program," one of the most comprehensive, research-based DNA health panels on the market.

The groundbreaking DNA health panel provides fast and accurate information on a unique collection of the most clinically relevant SNPs (single nucleotide polymorphisms) affecting weight management, diabetes, cardiac health, nutritional function, bone health and estrogen metabolism, memory and brain health, mood disorders and methylation cycle function.

Zahra Kashi, Ph.D., H.C.L.D., is a board-certified molecular immunohematologist with almost 30 years' experience in clinical laboratories and biologics. www.kashilab.com

"Health providers are increasingly using genetic testing so they can more effectively tailor treatment plans for their patients," says Kashi Founder and Chief Executive Officer Zahra Kashi, Ph.D., H.C.L.D. "Providers continually tell us that they do not have time to pore through the clinical literature to determine which of the hundreds of thousands of data points will be most relevant when it comes to unraveling their patients' overlapping symptoms. Providers want the information presented in simple terms."

Kashi's comprehensive new panel includes only the SNPs that have been shown through research to be relevant in treatment decision making. The whole team, including researchers and clinicians, has taken care to explain the science in understandable language and design an integrated report ready for immediate use.

Patient samples are collected with cheek swabs and then mailed to Kashi; testing has a turnaround of seven business days or less. Every test result comes with an easy-to-read report, plus complimentary consultation with a member of Kashi's clinical team.

Laura Hanson, D.C., D.I.C.C.P., N.P.T., relies heavily on genetic testing in her private practice focusing on children with developmental delays. "I can't get targeted information on a patient's MTHFR any other way than a genetic test," says Dr. Hanson. "I've been using genetic testing to tailor integrative health treatment decisions for my patients for six years, and now use Kashi exclusively.

"Kashi's reports are so personal, and their physicians have helped me better understand the complexities of genetics testing so I can improve my patients' health," says Dr. Hanson. "Why would I spend time and money for a test that only gives me one piece of information? Looking at a panel like this that appreciates how the whole body works together is very exciting. I like it when health information is made easy."

The panel is $299, including the report consultation.

Kashi is CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Amendments) and CAP (College of American Pathologists) accredited in all states, including California, Florida, and New York.

To order the test or for more information, go to kashilab.com, or call Kashi at (503) 206-4989.

CONTACT: Kate Wells, 195965@email4pr.com, (503) 206-4989

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-comprehensive-dna-health-panel-is-now-available-300655273.html

SOURCE Kashi Clinical Laboratories

