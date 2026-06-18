New CompTIA course helps customer service teams work smarter with AI

CompTIA AI Customer Support Essentials focuses on impactful AI skills that boost performance

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new course to help customer service teams become more productive with artificial intelligence (AI) tools is available from CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral IT training and certifications.

CompTIA AI Customer Support Essentials is a self-paced course for customer support professionals that's designed to strengthen their AI skills as they work with tools such as ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and Google Gemini.

"With strategic training customer support teams can harness AI as a powerful ally." Post this

"Chatbots, knowledge assistants, automated workflows and other AI tools can boost efficiency, but only if customer support teams understand how to work with them properly," said Katie Hoenicke, chief product officer for CompTIA. "Our new course focuses on AI literacy, tool proficiency, human judgment and responsible-use training to help customer service teams thrive alongside AI."

The course uses a scenario-driven approach that walks learners through realistic support workflows. They practice prompting, drafting, triaging, documenting and troubleshooting using AI tools they may already have access to at work. Competency and knowledge retention is validated through an assessment at the conclusion of the course.

"With strategic training customer support teams can harness AI as a powerful ally," said Henry Mann, senior director, product development, for CompTIA. "Individual learners gain confidence and new skills to excel in an AI-enhanced support environment. For organizations, an investment in training can lead to improved service efficiency, consistency and customer trust."

Customer support is one of the most immediate AI adoption contexts in the workforce. Agents are already working with AI-generated drafts, chatbot handoffs and AI-assisted documentation tools, but often without formal training. CompTIA AI Customer Support Essentials can fill many gaps in skills and training, including:

Working effectively alongside AI agents

Using AI tools responsibly

Interacting with AI chatbots effectively and efficiently

Drafting and refining customer responses with AI

Handling difficult customer situations with AI support

Summarizing and documenting customer interactions with AI

Using AI for troubleshooting and issue resolution

Creating and improving support content with AI

Analyzing customer tickets, feedback and support trends with AI

Using AI to support personal development and onboarding

CompTIA Essentials Series courses use a learning progression model, a research-based method of presenting instruction that helps learners retain what they've learned and apply it to real job scenarios. Courses are vendor-neutral so the instruction is highly relevant regardless of the tools learners may be using at work. Learn more about the CompTIA Essentials Series at https://www.comptia.org/en-us/certifications/#all.

About CompTIA

CompTIA, Inc. is the leading global provider of vendor-neutral training and certification products in the information technology (IT) space. Over four million CompTIA certifications have been awarded to current and aspiring technology workers, business professionals, government and military personnel, career changers, students and others. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions, governments, training providers and workforce development organizations, CompTIA uses best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources to help job seekers reach their full potential and employers develop skilled technical talent. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

[email protected]

630-678-8468

SOURCE CompTIA