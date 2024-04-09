New Concepts to Align Transmission Expansion For National Defense

Released by The Association of Defense Communities and Converge Strategies, LLC

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Defense Communities (ADC) and Converge Strategies, LLC (CSL) released a new publication, " Transmission Expansion For National Defense (TREND) ," at the 2024 Defense Communities National Summit. This publication will support conversations, innovation, and opportunities to enhance the U.S. transmission system's national defense capabilities.

Transmission Expansion For National Defense shares concepts to align transmission grid investment with national defense. Post this Transmission Expansion For National Defense

"Transmission Expansion For National Defense (TREND)" presents concepts for aligning transmission grid investment with national defense, encouraging conversation between the electricity industry and the national security enterprise on expanding our nation's transmission system. TREND offers next steps and guidance for utility planners to engage military installations and their surrounding communities on power reliability challenges.

"We spoke with dozens of leading experts about the role of the grid in the emerging threat environment," said Wilson Rickerson, Co-Founder and President of Converge Strategies. "The evolving nature of conflict, the changing climate, and dramatic shifts in the energy industry will require new partnerships, ideas, and modes of cooperation around national defense and the transmission system."

Without rapid and persistent action at the national and regional scales, vulnerabilities to the critical infrastructure systems that support our most crucial needs will soon outpace our ability to address them. TREND outlines several near-term mechanisms for aligning transmission grid investment with national defense. Specific recommendations include: rapidly increasing the grid's size and flexibility, prioritizing specific upgrades to support defense missions, and equipping the Department of Defense (DoD) to engage more directly with grid planning.

"The conversation between national defense and electricity industry stakeholders remains nascent, particularly as it relates to the transmission system," said Jonathon Monken, Principal at Converge Strategies. "Through TREND, we worked with the national security enterprise and the electricity industry to identify concepts that could address shared challenges and opportunities. We learned that working effectively together begins with recognizing our grid as an extension of our defense weapons systems and platforms, making the grid mission-essential."

"As we navigate the evolving landscape of security challenges here at home, investing in transmission expansion and protection isn't just about powering our communities and bases; it's about fortifying our nation's defense capabilities," said Matt Borron, Executive Director of the Association of Defense Communities.

At a high level, the three concepts in TREND are: accelerating transmission expansion, strengthening the grid for critical defense facilities, and empowering DoD as a transmission proponent. Explore "Transmission Expansion For National Defense."

