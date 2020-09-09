New Configurator from AGC Glass Provides Powerful Tool to Architects, Fabricators

"At AGC, we are committed to delivering game-changing solutions that can bring enduring value to our customers," said Ben Wojcikiewicz, product manager for AGC. "Our new configurator is a huge leap forward for designers who need to be efficient, on point, and on spec with each project they take on."

Available on the AGC website, the new AGC Configurator provides architects and fabricators with the ability to create their own profile and preferences. They then enter a drag-and-drop, user-intuitive environment that simplifies the specification process for glass products. As they review the many solutions manufactured by AGC, they can gather and synthesize granular details so they can specify the right product for the job. Once users make their selections, they receive a detailed summary on all the key metrics connected to a specific glass product – light management, energy efficiency, acoustical characteristics, and thermal performance. This includes a visualization of the selected product.

"Each project comes with its own set of criteria, and in each instance, designers must be able to communicate, document and specify the products they've selected," added Wojcikiewicz. "In essence, the AGC configurator provides architects, fabricators, and glaziers with a detailed report to allow for clear specifications during the design and tender phase and to show compliance during the submittal phase."

Users of the AGC Configurator can also create their own library of projects housed under their individual profile and then share those projects with their clients.

AGC has already scheduled the rollout of improvements to the new configurator, which will be available in the coming months. These include rendering capabilities, acoustics calculators, and advanced product finders.

About AGC Glass North America

AGC Glass is the world's largest manufacturer of glass and glass-related products. The company offers the widest range of flat glass for architectural, interior, and residential applications. AGC Glass North America is part of the AGC Group, employing more than 50,000 worldwide in approximately 30 countries. As a global company, AGC leverages its many resources to develop innovative new products and to offer world-class service that is second to none. AGC glass products are available through an extensive network of glass fabricators and window manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit our website at www.agcglass.com.

