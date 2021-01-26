New Conservative Textbook Program by the S.A.P.I.E.N.T. Being

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For too long, conservatives have failed to pass on their sapient values to the next generation. To correct this travesty, the SAPIENT Being's World of Writing Warriors (WOWW) Program, utilizing 50 essential textbooks for the 2020 decade covering the most contentious and critical MADNESS topics, is publishing their first five textbooks this year, with titles as follows:

First textbook "Fake News Madness."

Fake News Madness: A SAPIENT Being's Guide to Spotting Fake News Media and How to Help Fight and Eliminate It.

A SAPIENT Being's Guide to Spotting Fake News Media and How to Help Fight and Eliminate It. Crime Rate Madness: A SAPIENT Being's Guide to the Color of Crime, Antifa, BLM, SPLC & OSF Impacts on Criminal Justice.

A SAPIENT Being's Guide to the Color of Crime, Antifa, BLM, SPLC & OSF Impacts on Criminal Justice. Voting Madness: A SAPIENT Being's Guide to Revealing How Seriously the Democratic Party is Stealing Elections.

A SAPIENT Being's Guide to Revealing How Seriously the Democratic Party is Stealing Elections. Trump Madness: A SAPIENT Being's Guide to Why Fighting Politics as Usual Can Cure Governing Madness.

A SAPIENT Being's Guide to Why Fighting Politics as Usual Can Cure Governing Madness. Free Speech Madness: A SAPIENT Being's Guide to Detecting Free Speech Suppression and How to Fight and Eliminate It.

The SAPIENT Being believes the future is not yet written. It's up to us—you and me—to save America one mind at a time.

Intellectual humility, viewpoint diversity, freedom of speech, and a strong and maturing self that is always a work in progress; these are the necessary ingredients for a free society, shared progress, and becoming a sapient being.

Many Americans hope that as young people mature, they will inevitably come to the realization that radical groups, socialist programs, and Marxist ideas hurt those they claim to help—that history proves time and again. Sadly—this is no longer happening due to the overwhelming liberal influence and leftist bias in the classroom, the curriculum, and academia.

Also, as noted by Dennis Prager at Prager U, the left-wing propaganda machine continues well past high school and college graduation. Social and mainstream media censorship, progressivism's cancel culture, and outright threats toward conservatives make it hard for young people to break free of the "woke mob."

If we don't act now, it's only a matter of time before the mob's oppressive and dysfunctional policies overtake all of America. If sapience doesn't prevail and prevent this from happening—our liberties, institutions, and way of life are at risk of being lost forever.

The SAPIENT Being, along with other like-minded organizations who understand the many blessings to humankind that are the direct result of American exceptionalism, Western European culture, and Judeo-Christian values—will not stand idly for this happen.

As Dennis Prager alarmingly states, "I refuse to be forever labeled as the generation that lost America."

At the SAPIENT Being, we hope you agree with this proclamation, and help us double our efforts—no, triple them—by using and implementing these textbooks where possible. Armed with facts, the truth, and wisdom from here on out—we can commit to educating our youth with unequalled sapience and altruistic principles for the long haul.

To learn more about the Society Advancing Personal Intelligence & Enlightenment Now Together (S.A.P.I.E.N.T.) Being, become a WOWW and textbook sponsor or partner, please contact Corey Lee Wilson, CEO of the SAPIENT Being at 951-638-5562, [email protected], or www.sapientbeing.org.

SOURCE S.A.P.I.E.N.T. Being LLC

Related Links

http://www.sapientbeing.org

