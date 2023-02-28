New Construction Drawings Tool Added to eSUB Cloud Solution

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The providers of the only project management and field-to-office collaboration platform designed specifically for trade contractors is launching a new construction Drawings capability as part of its solution. eSUB Construction Software announced the launch at the recent AHR Expo in Atlanta to rave reviews from users on the floor.

"We're excited to bring this highly requested feature to our platform," said Cindi Karl, VP of Product for eSUB. "Drawings will make it easier for everyone who needs access to view and mark up the latest version of project drawings while in the field or in the office."

The new product will further simplify the workflows for users in the field or office who need easy access to plans and drawings without needing multiple apps. The Drawing tool will be offered as an add-on to eSUB Cloud.

eSUB's Drawings is different from similar drawings management solutions in that it will allow users to facilitate the RFI workflow by taking a snapshot of the drawings to send a request for information.

"We heard loud and clear from clients that they wanted to be able to do this in one place without having to work between multiple systems and apps to seek clarification," said Karl. "With Drawings, that workflow is completely integrated and works seamlessly with the RFI processes in eSUB Cloud."

eSUB has steadily released new features and enhancements to simplify how users collect, share, and analyze job site information on their projects since announcing the latest iteration of its award-winning software solution for trade contractors last spring. Further features and enhancements are forthcoming.

For more information about eSUB's new Drawings management solution , email [email protected] .

About eSUB

eSUB makes user-friendly software for more productive and smarter trade contractors. Our solution, eSUB Cloud, is the only project management and field-to-office collaboration platform designed specifically for trades to make it easier to manage tasks consistently and efficiently. Thousands of trade contractors have chosen eSUB Cloud and quickly realized that it pays for itself by standardizing project processes, eliminating duplicate effort, and improving field-to-office collaboration. The company is backed by growth equity firms Catalyst Investors and Revolution Ventures.

SOURCE eSUB Construction Software