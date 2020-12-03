New Constructs Featured by the Journal of Financial Economics

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Constructs (NC), the leading provider of insights into the fundamentals and valuation of private and public businesses, announced today that its proprietary Robo-Analyst technology and unique fundamental data will be featured in the Journal of Financial Economics, one of the top peer-reviewed journals in the world.

New Constructs, LLC

The Journal of Financial Economics accepted for publication Core Earnings: New Data & Evidence, a paper by Harvard Business School (Ethan Rouen & Charles Wang) & MIT Sloan (Eric So) professors that empirically demonstrates the unprecedented value-add of New Constructs' fundamental data.

The paper utilizes New Constructs' Robo-Analyst, which uses artificial intelligence to mine the footnotes of financial filings to create a more accurate measure of earnings, named Core Earnings by the professors.

"Validation of the superiority of our fundamental data by a top-three peer-reviewed journal is a major endorsement of the unique value of our research and our Robo-Analyst technology," said David Trainer, CEO of New Constructs. "Investors need access to data buried in the footnotes to get the truth about profits, and we are excited to see the academic community recognize our efforts to democratize access to research previously available only to Wall Street insiders."

"The findings from this academic research confirm that investors shouldn't ignore the treasure trove of data that gets buried in the footnotes of company financial statements," said Lee Moneta-Koehler, COO of New Constructs. "We are proud to see the academic community shed light on the importance of adjusting traditional profitability metrics for unusual gains/losses that other firms and Wall Street analysts tend to ignore."

About New Constructs

New Constructs provides insights into the fundamentals and valuation of private and public businesses. Combining human expertise with natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, the firm's research shines a light in the dark corners (e.g. footnotes) of hundreds of thousands of corporate financial filings to unearth critical details that drive uniquely comprehensive and independent debt and equity investment ratings, valuation models and research tools.

New Constructs technology brings critical and material footnotes research to the market for the first time ever, enabling analysts to measure and predict profits more accurately and deliver more alpha for clients. Elite money managers, advisors and institutions have relied on New Constructs to lower risk and improve performance since 2004. New Constructs is regularly featured in leading media outlets including CNBC, Fox Business Network, Bloomberg TV, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, CNN Business, Barron's, Forbes, Seeking Alpha, Benzinga and more. Strategic partnerships with IEX Cloud, Wisdom Tree, TD Ameritrade, Refinitiv/Thomson Reuters, Interactive Brokers and EY enable New Constructs to deliver our investment ratings and research on over 10,000 stocks, ETFs and mutual funds to millions of self-directed investors, financial advisors and corporate executives.

Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and StockTwits for real-time alerts on all our research.

Media Contact:

Scott Gamm

Strategy Voice Associates, LLC

[email protected]

https://strategyvoiceassociates.com/

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE New Constructs, LLC