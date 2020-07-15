New Constructs Nominated for Benzinga Fintech Listmakers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Constructs (NC), the leading provider of insights into the fundamentals and valuation of private and public businesses, has been nominated as a Benzinga Listmaker in the categories Best Investment Research Tech and Best Financial Research Company.

The Benzinga Fintech Listmakers is a compilation of companies within various fintech categories that are working to revolutionize the industry. The voting process will close on Oct. 20. Vote for New Constructs at this link.

"We're honored that Benzinga nominated us for the Fintech Listmakers," said David Trainer, CEO of New Constructs. "Benzinga has long been a go-to destination for news and analysis of the latest fintech trends and we're proud to be part of the Benzinga community as New Constructs continues to expand the reach of our proprietary Robo-Analyst, which uses artificial intelligence to parse corporate filings and model fundamentals for over 10,000 companies, ETFs and mutual funds."

Recent studies by MIT Sloan and Harvard Business School as well as Ernst & Young feature New Constructs' Robo-Analyst and the better, faster cheaper fundamental data and research it produces.

The Benzinga Fintech Listmakers voting and judging process culminates in a celebration at the Benzinga Fintech Awards in November.

About New Constructs:

New Constructs provides insights into the fundamentals and valuation of private and public businesses. Combining human expertise with natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, the firm's research shines a light in the dark corners (e.g., footnotes) of hundreds of thousands of corporate financial filings to unearth critical details that drive uniquely comprehensive and independent debt and equity investment ratings, valuation models and research tools.

New Constructs' technology brings critical and material footnotes research to the market for the first time ever, enabling analysts to measure and predict profits more accurately and deliver more alpha for clients. Elite money managers, advisors and institutions have relied on New Constructs to lower risk and improve performance since 2004. New Constructs and its research have been featured in national business news including CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, CNN Business, Barron's, Forbes, Seeking Alpha, Benzinga and more. Strategic content partnerships with TD Ameritrade, Refinitiv/Thomson Reuters, Interactive Brokers and EY enable New Constructs to deliver our investment ratings and research on over 10,000 stocks, ETFs and mutual funds to millions of self-directed investors, financial advisors and corporate executives.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and StockTwits for real-time alerts on all our research.

Media Contact:

Scott Gamm

Strategy Voice Associates, LLC

[email protected]

https://strategyvoiceassociates.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE New Constructs, LLC

Related Links

https://www.newconstructs.com

