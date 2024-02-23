New Consumer Alert Exposes Deceptive Oil Industry Attack On Governor Newsom

News provided by

Consumer Watchdog

23 Feb, 2024, 16:02 ET

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Watchdog released a new Consumer Alert video exposing another deceptive oil industry tv ad attacking on Governor Newsom's energy policies called "Make Matters Worse."

Watch the alert.

"This phony ad claims to be from a group called Californians for Energy Independence," said Consumer Watchdog president Jamie Court. "The group is really funded with $3 million from Chevron. Why is Chevron angry at Governor Newsom? He is implementing the nation's first price gouging penalty to protect Californians against excessive gasoline prices."

The alert exposes Chevron's outrageous profits in 2023.

"Chevron made a killing off outrageously high gasoline prices in California last year," said Court. "Chevron's recent investor report showed it made 73 cents per gallon in profits in the West in 2023, 25 cents more than its profits per gallon on the Gulf Coast. That made Chevron a profit of $21 billion last year, its second most profitable year in a decade. Governor Newsom's price gouging penalty will limit how much refiners like Chevron can make per gallon on gasoline."

"And Chevron doesn't like the law Governor Newsom signed to prevent oil drillers from drilling too close to homes and communities," Court continued. "Two in ten Chevron wells are within 3200 feet of a community, spewing toxins that poison people. The wells don't produce very much oil – a mere 3 barrels per day. Half of the country's oil and gas production between 2012 and 2022 came from wells that produced between 100 and 3,200 barrels per day. Chevron is poisoning communities for an average oil well production that fuels about 5 Ford F-150s per day."

The alert concluded by warning the public, "Governor Newsom is standing up for community health and against gasoline price gouging. That's why Chevron is funding the tv ads that are attacking him. Don't be fooled." 

SOURCE Consumer Watchdog

Also from this source

Consumer Watchdog and the Los Angeles Times Petition Federal Court to Release FBI Warrants Related to LA City Attorney and LA DWP Corruption

Consumer Watchdog and the Los Angeles Times Petition Federal Court to Release FBI Warrants Related to LA City Attorney and LA DWP Corruption

Yesterday afternoon the non-profit Consumer Watchdog and the Los Angeles Times petitioned a federal court in Los Angeles to release 33 FBI warrants...
Friedman Introduces Consumer Watchdog Sponsored Bill to Hold Oil Drillers Financially Liable for Harm Caused by Their Drilling

Friedman Introduces Consumer Watchdog Sponsored Bill to Hold Oil Drillers Financially Liable for Harm Caused by Their Drilling

While it has long been known that oil drilling can cause cancer, respiratory illnesses and birth defects, holding oil drillers liable for the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.