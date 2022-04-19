New Consumer Survey Showcases Shifting Attitudes Towards AI and CX

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CDP.com , a one-stop resource for the latest information, news, and analysis on the customer data platform (CDP) industry, released new research on consumers' perspectives on artificial intelligence (AI) usage in marketing and customer service.

The survey of 2,500+ Americans found that while consumers are open to the benefits of personalization that AI provides, marketers still have work to do to make those interactions feel truly personal and valuable. The study also found that automation does not fully replace human connection, and that data privacy is a primary concern for how people choose to share their information with companies online.