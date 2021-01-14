New Contact Lens Wearers Advised to Follow Three EASY Tips for Health & Comfort

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Within days of mask wear becoming widespread last year, glasses and sunglasses wearers began reporting fogging struggles. Since then, social feeds have been packed with photos of annoying condensation and steam prevention hacks. The approximately 150 million North Americans who rely on glasses have tinkered with dozens of remedies: custom-fitting face coverings, adhesive nose strips, specialized wipes, home-grown soapy water treatments and more.

Another choice quickly emerged to fight the fog: asking an eye doctor to consider prescribing contact lenses. The result, according to the Contact Lens Institute (CLI), has been an uptick in new contact lens wearers. An estimated 50 million U.S. and Canadian residents already rely on contacts to precisely correct their vision while offering ultimate flexibility to be physically active and look their best.

"We have been hearing a number of reports from eye care professionals who have been fitting more long-time glasses wearers in contact lenses because of mask-related fogging," said Stan Rogaski, executive director of the Contact Lens Institute. "This influx of new wearers—whether for occasional or full-time use—offers a good time to share simple, memorable wear-and-care tips for a healthy, comfortable contact lens experience."

The EASY Way (Eyes, Awareness, Safety and You) was designed by CLI to streamline and simplify sometimes confusing guidelines. At the center of the program are three easy to recall steps for anyone using contact lenses:

Think Clean. Wash and dry your hands every time before touching your lenses or eyes. If you wear reusable lenses, always clean and disinfect them with each removal, and clean your case as directed. Keep your lenses and case away from any type of water, which can contain harmful microorganisms. Remember Fresher is Better. Wear your contacts for as long as your eye care professional says, replacing them with fresh lenses on schedule. Only wear daily disposable lenses once, and always rely on new solution for reusable lens disinfection and storage. Replace your case at least every three months. Trust Your Eye Doctor. Listen to your eye care professional, who has specialized training. If you have any questions, contact their office—they care about your health and great vision.

Research conducted by CLI among U.S. adults ages 18-54 found The EASY Way method to be well understood, memorable and easy to follow.* These are essential as more glasses wearers begin trying contact lenses, since adherence to contact lens wear and care instructions may be on par with how they interact with other newly purchased products.

For instance, the same research indicated while approximately three in four respondents will read a new product's instructions, a fair number will not follow them if they are too difficult to understand (28%), they misplaced the instruction sheet (25%) or find themselves in a hurry (31%). In another eye opening finding, 58% of respondents admit to figuring out how to use a new product by trial-and-error.

"People often have good intentions to follow instructions from their eye doctors, but with so much else happening in their lives, it's human nature to sometimes forget," said Mr. Rogaski. "The EASY Way is designed to present wear-and-care tips in a simplified, interesting and memorable manner that breaks through the noise."

* All figures are from YouGov Plc. Fieldwork was undertaken between September 16-17, 2020. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of US adults ages 18-54 (n=705).

