New contactless health monitoring technology Anura™ enables mobile carriers and handset developers to integrate digital health solution

Monitor blood pressure and predict a person's risk of pre-diabetes in just 30 seconds using only a smartphone video camera

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - NuraLogix, a global pioneer of contactless health monitoring showcases a host of new capabilities of its Anura™ platform at MWC 2023. Using mobile and desktop devices already in the hands of billions of people, Anura™ is able to provide over 30 health parameters allowing the mobile industry to integrate digital health solutions into various aspects of the healthcare industries as well as sectors such as retail, automotive and smart cities.

Founded in 2015, NuraLogix's ground-breaking technology allows third-party clients such as health providers, mobile carriers and handset manufacturers, insurance companies, and wellness programs to help consumers better manage their physical and mental health. At MWC 2023, NuraLogix is showcasing its latest ability to perform metabolic and blood biomarker health risk assessments for various chronic conditions, such as assessing HbA1c and fasting glucose, as well as risk of type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and hypertriglyceridemia. Anura can be experienced at booth #6C75 in the Ontario/Canada Pavilion.

The 'Healthy Selfie'

Anura™ is the only video-based contactless health monitoring technology that can measure vital signs and provide health risk assessments using mobile and desktop devices. Unlike smartwatches, health trackers, and rings that track blood flow through light sensors, Anura™ can do so with a video selfie. You can see it in action here.

The platform is powered by NuraLogix's patented Transdermal Optical Imaging (TOI™) technology, a novel form of Remote Photoplethysmography (rPPG). It automatically detects a person's face, identifies key regions of interest, and extracts blood flow information that is combined with powerful AI data models developed from tens of thousands of patients with multiple health conditions.

Results are delivered within an intuitive results screen, showing information on dozens of health parameters* such as heart rate, breathing rate, and cuffless blood pressure. It provides health risk assessments for some of the most prevalent chronic conditions, including Type 2 Diabetes, Hypertension, Cardiovascular Disease, and Mental Health.

Developed with data from more than 40,000 patients with multiple conditions, NuraLogix's predicted model research have currently appeared in 10 global peer-reviewed research publications, with three additional publications in progress. NuraLogix also has 13 original U.S. patents. Its latest released models have been proven to predict whether a subject's HbA1c is greater than 5.7% or their Fasting Blood Glucose is greater than 5.5mmol/L to a clinically accurate level.

In addition, NuraLogix announced in January 2023 that it now has the ability to measure blood pressure with an accuracy corresponding to a standard deviation of error of less than 8mmHg, widely considered to be the "Holy Grail" of contactless blood pressure measurement. A full list of its research can be found here.

"The wireless industry has already played an important role in remote and novel health solutions, and with 5G adoption increasing, its ability to power the health industry is accelerating," said Dr Keith Thompson, Chief Medical Officer at NuraLogix. "Platforms such as Anura allow handset manufacturers and carriers to create or work with additional third parties to deploy digital health solutions that can make a meaningful difference to society. Our agnostic hardware and operating system approach paves the way to a world where health vitals are continually monitored with just a look at a smartphone, bathroom mirror, TV screen, or kiosk."

Flexible Modular Delivery

Anura™ includes capabilities for investigational use and go-to-market solutions to allow its customers (companies such as NTT Data, Bupa Group, AIA, and FWD) to build flexible bespoke programs to meet the needs of their customers by combining various Anura capabilities including:

Physiological Health Vitals/Indexes Blood Pressure

Cardiac Workload

Pulse/Heart Rate

Breathing/Respiratory Rate

Irregular Heart Rate

Heart Rate Variability

Facial Skin Age Mental Health/Risk Assessments Mental Stress

Depression Health Risk

Anxiety Health Risk Physiological Health/Risk Assessments T2 Diabetes Risk Assessment

HbA1c Risk Assessment

Fasting Blood Glucose Risk Assessment

Cardiovascular Disease Risks

(10 yr. prediction of risk of death from Heart Attack or Stroke)

Hypertension Risk

Hypercholesterolemia

Hypertriglyceridemia

To learn more about NuraLogix and the Anura™ platform, please visit www.nuralogix.ai

About NuraLogix

NuraLogix is the creator of the world's first contactless blood pressure measurement technology. The company's patented Transdermal Optical Imaging (TOI™) technology can measure dozens of health and wellness parameters using a conventional video camera to extract facial blood flow information from the human face. This is demonstrated in the company's groundbreaking Anura™ Software.

*In the United States, some features of this product are for Investigational Use Only. The performance characteristics of this product have not been established

SOURCE NuraLogix Corporation