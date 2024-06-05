New Content Series Highlights LGBTQ+ Challenges of Living with Crohn's, Colitis

HealthCentral and Global Healthy Living Foundation Partner to Raise Awareness of Unique Issues Facing LGBTQ+ People with Inflammatory Bowel Disease

ARLINGTON, Va., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthCentral and the Global Healthy Living Foundation have launched a new special content series focused on the specific challenges facing LGBTQ+ people living with Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis, two of the most common types of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

New content published weekly during Pride Month on HealthCentral.com will highlight the unique concerns of people with inflammatory bowel disease who also identify as LGBTQ+, the importance of self-care and safe-sex practices, and the obstacles they often face in accessing affirming care.

"HealthCentral shares our belief that living well with any chronic condition starts with access to affirming health care and personal knowledge and awareness," said Louis Tharp, a gay man and Executive Director/Co-Founder at GHLF. "Our focus this month highlights the specific challenges and issues faced by the LGBTQ+ community with IBD, which are often overlooked and underappreciated. The goal of our series is to help improve this situation, so that all LGBTQ+ patients with IBD get the medical care and support they need."

Every Monday in June, new features will highlight key findings from the Foundation's LGBTQ+ and IBD: Patient Perspectives and Experiences survey and include expert insights, empirical research, and patient perspectives on navigating IBD in social settings, with sexual partners, and at the doctor's office, including:

What It's Like at the Doctor's Office When You're LGBTQ+ and Have IBD

What We Learned from You Through the LGBTQ+ and IBD Survey

Making Our Voices Heard: LGBTQ+ Patient Advocates Share Their Journeys With IBD

Being Trans with IBD, a profile of patient advocate Larry Ross and their journey living, loving, and managing Crohn's disease through gender transition

In addition to the LGBTQ+ and IBD special series for Pride Month, the partnership produces quarterly features aimed at empowering people living with chronic health conditions including joint diseases, migraine, and multiple autoimmune conditions.

"Our partnership furthers HealthCentral's commitment to supporting patients living with chronic and serious illness," said Jo-Ann Strangis, Chief Content Officer, HealthCentral. "We're hoping our LGBTQ+ and IBD series offers actionable information and valuable insights from experts and the community so that our readers can better manage their illness and thrive."

About the Global Healthy Living Foundation

The Global Healthy Living Foundation is a U.S. based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit, international organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life for people with chronic illnesses by advocating for improved access to health care through education, patient-centered clinical research, support, advocacy, and economic and policy research. In addition to arthritis and autoimmune disorders, GHLF supports dermatology, gastroenterology, neurology, cardiology, oncology, infectious disease, rare disease, and pulmonary patients through a host of different programs and activities. Visit ghlf.org for more information.

About HealthCentral Corporation

HealthCentral Corp. operates leading digital platforms that serve patients living with chronic illness, their care partners and the health professionals who care for them. HealthCentral's award-winning destinations include HealthCentral.com, MedCentral.com, PatientPower.info, OncologyNewsCentral.com, TheBody.com, and TheBodyPro.com.

