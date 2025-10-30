New Continuing Education Course Empowers Sterile Processing Professionals to Achieve AAMI ST58 Compliance

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemDAQ, Inc., a global leader in workplace gas monitoring and chemical safety, is proud to announce the launch of a new continuing education course: "Clearing the Air: Achieving AAMI Compliance for Chemical Sterilization." This 45-minute course offers one continuing education (CE) credit and provides sterile processing and healthcare professionals with essential knowledge and strategies to meet the updated AAMI ST58 (2024) standard.

This educational session helps participants navigate the evolving landscape of chemical sterilization and high-level disinfection in hospital sterile processing departments. The course explores the evolution from the now-retired AAMI ST41 to ST58, highlighting how the updated standard expands guidance on chemical sterilants and high-level disinfectants, including hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂) and peracetic acid (PAA).

By completing this course, attendees will learn to:

Define AAMI ST58 and understand its expanded scope.





Explain the rationale behind changes to the standard and its impact on staff safety and compliance.





Identify chemical sterilants and high-level disinfectants, and their associated exposure risks.





Apply best practices for facility design, ventilation, personal protective equipment (PPE), and chemical monitoring.





Implement real-time monitoring and training strategies to reduce chemical exposure risks.

Why This Course Matters:

As chemical sterilants play an increasingly vital role in sterile processing and other healthcare environments, understanding and applying the latest safety and compliance requirements is crucial. Implementing AAMI ST58 recommendations enhances staff safety, regulatory adherence, and workflow efficiency, while fostering a proactive safety culture that prevents adverse exposure incidents and downtime.

"At ChemDAQ, we applaud the technical committee that put forth tremendous effort in updating AAMI ST58 and the spirit of staff safety that is woven throughout the standard," said Alex Hilliker, Executive Vice President. "The latest standard gives healthcare professionals the framework they need to handle chemical sterilants and high-level disinfectants safely. This course operationalizes that framework to help teams stay compliant and protect the people that are so critical to patient safety and hospital efficiency."

This CE course reflects ChemDAQ's ongoing commitment to advancing chemical safety through education, innovation, and real-time monitoring technology.

About ChemDAQ

ChemDAQ's mission is to empower customers to eliminate workplace exposure to toxic chemicals through innovative monitoring and control solutions, industry-leading partnerships, and superior safety expertise. ChemDAQ's industry-leading gas detection systems were initially deployed in US hospitals and medical device sterilization operations. The company has since expanded globally to serve more than 600 customers within the healthcare, medical device manufacturing, food and beverage packaging, and protein processing industries. To learn more about how ChemDAQ provides safer workplaces, less risk, and next-level protection, visit www.chemdaq.com.

