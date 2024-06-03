New Contour™ baffles from Rockfon® combine beautiful aesthetics and superior acoustic performance

- Inspiring, fresh new shapes and dimensions open creativity for architects and designers -

CHICAGO, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - New Contour baffle products in Rockfon's portfolio of stone wool acoustic ceilings are widening design possibilities for North American architects, designers and acousticians. The varying shapes and dimensions add visual interest, depth, and dimension to ceilings while performing an important acoustic function.

The new product line features a wide array of benefits from the baffles' stone wool core, including high sound absorption, moisture and fire resistance, and durability—all of which contribute to enhanced indoor environmental quality (IEQ). The baffles also help architects, general contractors and owners achieve their building sustainability goals, reaching performance standards through low VOC emissions, high light reflectance and inherent acoustic targets.

"Design is always evolving; Rockfon is bringing new forms and shapes to the North American market with these Contour baffles that address the need for both fresh aesthetics as well as performance," says Nadia Tagashova, Senior Product Manager - Stone Wool Portfolio. "We invite architects and designers to experience creative freedom when using the new lineup, while feeling confident the finished spaces will also meet important goals for comfort, safety, durability and sustainability by selecting stone wool ceiling products."

She adds, "the beautiful sweeping, curves and straight, uniform lines of the Contour baffles combine to create limitless design possibilities. And from an acoustic perspective, they support occupant comfort by reducing reverberation and echo through their high sound absorption properties. It's the perfect addition to Rockfon's portfolio of stone wool tiles, panels and metal ceiling options to meet the enduring demand for even more selection in sustainable building materials."

The new Contour Baffles features and benefits include:

High acoustic absorption (up to 8.0 Sabins per baffle)

Class A fire protection

Proven moisture and sag resistance

Long-term durability and 30-year warranty

Support overall healthy indoor air quality UL GREENGUARD certified for low VOC emissions Product transparency through EPDs Compatible with high-performance building standards such as LEED, WELL, CALGreen, and others

Easy installation Suspension allows for unhindered access to service ceilings An excellent alterative to a traditional wall-to-wall lay-in ceilings



The Contour baffles are ideal for any commercial space where aesthetics and acoustic performance need to work hand-in-hand, including educational and healthcare facilities, offices, retail stores and malls, restaurants or any open-plan space. Designers and architects may want to consider their use in industrial spaces as well, which have similar acoustic performance goals.

The new Contour baffles specifications

Seven sizes four rectangular options three wave-shaped baffles

Variety of lengths up to 71"

Feature crisp, white, light-reflecting stone wool frameless baffles with factory-applied water-based paint on its glass scrim surfaces

Straight edge, for an on-trend look and a consistent, harmonious aesthetic

The new Contour baffle products are now available for architects and designers across North America. Order samples, find product specifications and case studies with Rockfon Contour at https://www.rockfon.com/products/rockfon-contour/.

To connect with our technical experts for support or consultation on projects, contact them at [email protected].

