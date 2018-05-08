New Cookbook Dishes Up Healthy Recipes from the School Cafeteria

75 kid-approved recipes, featuring fresh ingredients and honoring the flavor values of scratch cooking

Recipes for all times of day, breakfast through dinner, and a variety of dietary needs, including vegetarian and gluten free

Dishes inspired by both familiar food traditions and the SNP team's melting pot of global culinary influences

"A Chef Walks Into a Cafeteria… shares the keys to creating simple, homemade meals both adults and children can enjoy and make together," said Emily Burson, RD. "From Chicken Street Tacos to Spaghetti Bolognese to Pozole, the cookbook includes the same nutritious dishes we serve in schools, scaled down for family meals."

Founded in 2009, SNP has grown year-over-year and today serves more than 20,000 scratch-cooked meals every day. As advocates for change, Burson and Neumen want to see healthier foods available in all schools, particularly those that participate in federal meal programs.

"Introducing children to fresh, wholesome, nutritious food is not only crucial for their growth and development, it also helps establish healthy eating habits for life," said Dr. Sonali Ruder, creator of The Foodie Physician website, author of Natural Baby Food, and mom. "A Chef Walks Into a Cafeteria… will hopefully advance the conversation about how to make healthy foods more accessible in all schools across the country."

About School Nutrition Plus

School Nutrition Plus (SNP) is made up of nutrition professionals, chefs and food lovers who believe in feeding children healthy family favorites while they're at school. The company was founded on a simple question: Is it possible to improve the taste, satisfaction and nutritional quality of school foods through scratch cooking and customized meal services? The answer was a resounding…YES! With a registered dietitian, Emily Burson, and professional chef, Brandon Neumen, at the helm, SNP has turned school food on its head. Based in Los Angeles, SNP serves more than 20,000 made-from-scratch school meals every day – all while meeting the guidelines set forth by the USDA. To learn more, visit schoolnutritionplus.com and connect with SNP on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and Emily Burson on Twitter and Instagram.

Contact:

McKenzie Hall Jones, RD

Wild Hive

(818) 469-7053

mckenzie.hall_jones@wildhive.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-cookbook-dishes-up-healthy-recipes-from-the-school-cafeteria-300644550.html

SOURCE School Nutrition Plus (SNP)

Related Links

http://schoolnutritionplus.com

