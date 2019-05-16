New Cooking Survey Shows Dinner Table, Dinner Time are Becoming Obsolete

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- June , the company that pioneered the smart oven market in 2016 with the world's first and only intelligent convection oven, today shared the results from its first annual Cooking at Home Report. The data clearly shows how our modern, busy lives are affecting the dining traditions of our youth, but cooking remains an important part of our lives.

According to over a thousand U.S. respondents, eating at the dinner table is becoming obsolete. While 72% of respondents said they grew up eating at the dining room table, only 48% do so today. Additionally, the couch has nearly tripled as the primary eating place (from 12% to 30%), along with the bedroom (6% to 17%).

Despite the demise of the dinner table and consumers appearing busier than ever before, cooking is not a lost art. Twenty percent of respondents said that they cook every single day and 50% of respondents said that they cook four or more times per week. Cooking is also considered a desirable quality amongst singles as 86% of men and 89% of women find the skill attractive in a date.

"The majority of people don't host dinners because they are too busy, while some don't because they don't like being stuck in the kitchen," said Matt Van Horn, CEO of June. "Despite the changing habits of families and meals, we still see a huge appetite for cooking: our June customers have shared that they are now 3 times more likely to cook at home with a June. Our goal is to provide people with the technology they need so they can cook confidently and leave the kitchen to focus on other priorities."

Additional mealtime highlights from the survey include:

Confidence is key: Forty-four percent of people are intimidated by cooking for others. Baby boomers are four and a half times more confident in cooking than millennials -- a clear testament that cooking skills come with practice

Forty-four percent of people are intimidated by cooking for others. Baby boomers are four and a half times more confident in cooking than millennials -- a clear testament that cooking skills come with practice There are not enough hours : When asked why people choose not to cook more, 45% of respondents across generations said the biggest factor was not having enough time

: When asked why people choose not to cook more, 45% of respondents across generations said the biggest factor was not having enough time "Dinner time" is any time: Thirty-five percent of respondents had a set dinner time growing up, while only 22% of respondents have a set dinner time now, supporting the fact that consumers are busier today than they've ever been before

Thirty-five percent of respondents had a set dinner time growing up, while only 22% of respondents have a set dinner time now, supporting the fact that consumers are busier today than they've ever been before Social channels beat out family recipes: While 63% of people learned to cook from family members growing up, 40% of people today get their recipes from Pinterest, IG, or another social channel, versus family (20%) or cookbooks (13%)

While 63% of people learned to cook from family members growing up, 40% of people today get their recipes from Pinterest, IG, or another social channel, versus family (20%) or cookbooks (13%) Holiday meals are still big deals: There's an even greater divide when it comes to Thanksgiving: 48% of respondents 60 years and older are confident cooking this big holiday meal, while only 24% of Gen X and 16% of millennials are confident

There's an even greater divide when it comes to Thanksgiving: 48% of respondents 60 years and older are confident cooking this big holiday meal, while only 24% of Gen X and 16% of millennials are confident Smart kitchen appliances are on their way: Only 24% of consumers have a smart cooking product, but 63% would buy one

