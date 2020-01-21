New Cooling Coil Restoration Process Delivers Measurable Savings

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The expensive and marginally successful traditional methods of cleaning HVAC cooling coils are now becoming outmoded due to the introduction of an innovative coil restoration process that returns coils to like-new performance and offering a simple payback of as little as six months.

Using a proprietary probiotic technology, new coil restoration process returns HVAC cooling coils to like-new condition.

Provided by AQUIS, a premier name in air handling unit (AHU) refurbishment, this new coil restoration process utilizes a unique probiotic technology to clean coils at a microscopic level, unlocking like-new system performance along with energy savings that users can literally calculate.

"Traditional coil cleaning, which typically utilizes pressure washers and steam cleaners, fails to treat entrenched biofilms comprised of problematic microbes, including potential pathogens," explains Mike Bodón, President & CEO of AQUIS. "Our advanced probiotic technology, combined with our coil sanitization process, not only breaks down and removes biofilm, but also improves thermal conductivity and air flow of the coil. The process has demonstrated an increase in chilled water efficiency of 38 percent or higher."

Bodón adds that the new cooling coil restoration process is not only economically advantageous but yields significantly more healthful operating conditions for HVAC systems.

For more information, contact AQUIS, 7616 Southland Blvd., Suite 100, Orlando, FL 32809; Phone: (888) 494-1191; E-mail: 232728@email4pr.com. Visit the web site: www.aquissolutions.com

SOURCE AQUIS, LLC

Related Links

https://aquissolutions.com

